DraftKings Missouri Promo Code for Thursday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
The DraftKings Missouri promo code offer gives new users in Missouri a tremendous opportunity to get their best bets in on the Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Both NFC teams are outside of a playoff spot, so this week’s meeting is critical. No DraftKings promo code is needed to take advantage of one of the top Missouri sportsbook promos. Just register using the links provided and place a wager on any market in the Lions vs. Cowboys matchup when they face off on Dec. 4, and get $300 in bonus bets.
DraftKings Missouri promo code details
No DraftKings Missouri promo code is needed to access this launch offer. New users who sign up and place a $5 first bet will receive $300 in bonus bets if their initial wager wins, giving Missouri bettors a strong start with online sports betting, which is now legal in the state. The Lions vs. Cowboys matchup on Dec. 4, 2025, is an excellent opportunity for Missouri bettors to claim their DraftKings bonus by placing their first wager on one of the many available markets for this game on DraftKings.
Key terms for the DraftKings Missouri welcome offer:
- You must be 21 or older and a new DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook user.
- A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager are required.
- Winnings from bonus bets do not include the bonus stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Lions to cover the -3.0 spread against the Cowboys and win, you’ll get your original bet back plus $300 in bonus bets. If Detroit doesn't cover and you lose, you still get $300 in bonus bets. Using a $50 bonus bet on a market with +200 odds would give you $100 in withdrawable cash, not $150.
This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup is expected to be a fun, higher-scoring game with a current O/U total above 52.0, so it makes for a great one to target with your initial wager.
How to claim your DraftKings Missouri promo
Claiming the DraftKings Missouri welcome offer is quick and straightforward. There’s no promo code required — just follow the steps below to unlock $300 in bonus bets on launch day:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook using the link in this article and complete your account details.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit to activate the offer.
- Place your first $5 wager on any available Missouri sports betting market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose, once your qualifying bet is placed.
- Now you can use your bonus bets. But keep in mind the $300 is split into 12 $25 bets.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for Missouri bettors
DraftKings offers continuous promotions and betting enhancements for existing customers in addition to the welcome bonus. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and seasonal specials by visiting the “Promotions” section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These offers and promo codes are updated frequently, giving bettors new ways to maximize their experience throughout the college football season, the NFL, and other sports.
- NFL Cowboys vs. Lions 30% SGP Boost: Get a 30% SGP boost for Thursday Night Football!
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
More Missouri sportsbook offers for Thursday Night Football
You can claim thousands more in bonuses to get more out of launch day with the offers below from FanDuel, BetMGM, and Fanatics Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.