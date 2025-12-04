SI

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code for Thursday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets 

Geoff Ulrich

Unlock the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer for Thursday Night Football and get $300 in bonus bets when you place a $5 wager — no promo code required.
Unlock the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer for Thursday Night Football and get $300 in bonus bets when you place a $5 wager — no promo code required. / Sports Illustrated

Bet $5, Get $300 IN BONUS BETS. DraftKings Missouri $300. CLAIM NOW. dark

The DraftKings Missouri promo code offer gives new users in Missouri a tremendous opportunity to get their best bets in on the Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Both NFC teams are outside of a playoff spot, so this week’s meeting is critical. No DraftKings promo code is needed to take advantage of one of the top Missouri sportsbook promos. Just register using the links provided and place a wager on any market in the Lions vs. Cowboys matchup when they face off on Dec. 4, and get $300 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Missouri promo code details

No DraftKings Missouri promo code is needed to access this launch offer. New users who sign up and place a $5 first bet will receive $300 in bonus bets if their initial wager wins, giving Missouri bettors a strong start with online sports betting, which is now legal in the state. The Lions vs. Cowboys matchup on Dec. 4, 2025, is an excellent opportunity for Missouri bettors to claim their DraftKings bonus by placing their first wager on one of the many available markets for this game on DraftKings.

Key terms for the DraftKings Missouri welcome offer:

  • You must be 21 or older and a new DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook user.
  • A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager are required.
  • Winnings from bonus bets do not include the bonus stake.
  • All bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Lions to cover the -3.0 spread against the Cowboys and win, you’ll get your original bet back plus $300 in bonus bets. If Detroit doesn't cover and you lose, you still get $300 in bonus bets. Using a $50 bonus bet on a market with +200 odds would give you $100 in withdrawable cash, not $150.

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup is expected to be a fun, higher-scoring game with a current O/U total above 52.0, so it makes for a great one to target with your initial wager. 

How to claim your DraftKings Missouri promo

Claiming the DraftKings Missouri welcome offer is quick and straightforward. There’s no promo code required — just follow the steps below to unlock $300 in bonus bets on launch day:

  1. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook using the link in this article and complete your account details.
  2. Make a minimum $5 deposit to activate the offer.
  3. Place your first $5 wager on any available Missouri sports betting market.
  4. Receive $300 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose, once your qualifying bet is placed.
  5. Now you can use your bonus bets. But keep in mind the $300 is split into 12 $25 bets.

For more information on promos, user experience, and more, see our full DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for Missouri bettors

DraftKings offers continuous promotions and betting enhancements for existing customers in addition to the welcome bonus. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and seasonal specials by visiting the “Promotions” section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These offers and promo codes are updated frequently, giving bettors new ways to maximize their experience throughout the college football season, the NFL, and other sports.

  • NFL Cowboys vs. Lions 30% SGP Boost: Get a 30% SGP boost for Thursday Night Football!
  • Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.

More Missouri sportsbook offers for Thursday Night Football

You can claim thousands more in bonuses to get more out of launch day with the offers below from FanDuel, BetMGM, and Fanatics Sportsbook.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Fanatics

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets

Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $30, get $300 in FanCash

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

No code required 

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

$300 in FanCash

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

N/A

$1

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

365 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Geoff Ulrich
GEOFF ULRICH

Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.

Home/Betting Promo