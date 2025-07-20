Mizzou Shortstop Signs with New York Yankees After Selection in MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB Draft saw two Missouri Tigers get their name called.
But the question still remained if shortstop Jackson Lovich and pitcher, and quarterback for the football team, Sam Horn would return for another baseball season after bring drafted in later rounds. Lovich was a 16th-round pick, while Horn was selected in the 17th.
Per Baseball America, Lovich officially signed with the New York Yankees on Sunday for $150 thousand. Lovich will likely start in the Florida Complex League with the FCL Yankees or in rookie ball.
With another year of eligibility and being selected in a later round, it made the possibility higher that Lovich would return and try to improve his draft stock. But this also runs the risk that he potentially lowers it or gets injured before he could get drafted again.
It was made clear by football head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the SEC Media days that Horn had every intention of returning to Mizzou, no matter the results of the draft.
The departure of Lovich from the program is a massive loss for the Tigers. He was the most reliable bat in their lineup and often found success in high leverage situations. Lovich's consistency wasn't just found at the plate, he also could play nearly every position across the field and made himself an everyday starter that way.
"He was a steady presence because he was going out every day," Missouri baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson said. "Once he finally settled in, (he was) doing the right things on a daily basis."
Find out what Lovich brings to the Yankees:
Player Info
- DOB: November 18, 2003 (21)
- Hometown: Overland Park, KS.
- High School: Blue Valley West
- Recruiting Class: 2022
- Positions: First base, shortstop, third base and outfield
Evaluation
Lovich isn't really the typical utility player. However, he has the athleticism and skill to succeed at any position around the diamond and play in the outfield if needed.
He played nearly every game in his final two years, only sitting due to a thumb injury and a lower leg injury after taking a cleat to the leg. But even these injuries had a hard time keeping Lovich off the field. With a cast covering his hand, Lovich still found his way into games — and not just as a designated hitter.
When his thumb kept him from playing first base, Lovich took reps in the outfield. When the Tigers needed a third baseman, there he was. Same for shortstop and first. He always found himself in the lineup however he could help.
Lovich was asked in a press conference about his view on playing multiple different positions. He takes the same approach to each position and doesn't view them as different. Lovich just views it as doing his job, which helps him adapt to whichever position he plays that day. This allows flexibility for any future team that might make him a part of its staff.
It is possible that whichever team picks Lovich might just opt for him to stick to one position. In that case, he will likely find himself as a corner infielder. He has the most collegiate experience at first and third, but was the No. 1 shortstop in Kansas out of high school and made a few appearances there for Mizzou.
The other side of just doing his job was being consistent at the plate. In his junior season, he hit .357 with 51 RBIs, 39 runs, 12 homers. The season before, he finished with a batting average of .287 with 50 hits and 10 home runs. He also possess great plate discipline, finishing his collegiate career with 20 walks in each of his last two seasons.
At 6-foot-4 and 192 pounds, Lovich has room to add muscle and power to his bat. He already has good bat speed and hits the ball well, but the added strength has the potential to help him succeed at the next level.