Mizzou Baseball Drops All 3 in Series to Auburn: The Buzz

Missouri baseball began SEC play by losing all three games in a series against No. 6 Auburn, finishing it with a double header Saturday.

Missouri lost the first game by just two runs and the second by one, but had its widest margin of defeat yet this season in Game 3, losing 9-2.

Game 1 on Friday night included a 95-minute delay after lights in the stadium went out in the top of the eighth inning. Auburn held a 2-0 lead at the time play was stopped and held that through the remainder of the game.

Missouri managed to take Game 2 to extra innings after being tied at three runs each at the end of the ninth inning. A single on Auburn's third at bat in the top of the 10th inning brought home what ended up being the game-winning run.

In the final game, a RBI from Missouri's Kaden Peer that brought Cameron Benson home in the bottom of the sixth inning tied the game at one run each entering the seventh inning.



But, in the top of the seventh, Auburn scored seven runs, including on a three-run homer in its second to last at bat of the inning.

Next, Missouri will travel west to take on Kansas at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Buzz: March 15

Missouri football hosted several visitors Saturday, including four-star athlete/receiver Lawrence Britt. Other visitors over the weekend included four-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati, three-star offensive tackle Brayden Harris, three-star running back Kingston Miles, offensive lineman Jaylen Hill and more.

Pre-draft buzz continues to build for former Missouri linebacker Khalil Jacobs. In his two years with the Tigers, Jacobs recorded 61 total tackles, two pass deflections and five sacks.

Missouri @MizzouFootball linebacker Khalil Jacobs met with the #Colts front office virtually ahead of the Mizzou Pro Day next week (March 20th)

South Alabama transfer highly regarded around #NFL, including top 30 visit with #Jets in addition to meetings around his Pro Day with… pic.twitter.com/80dEUQhXmS — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2026

Missouri track and field freshman Kobi Walker was representing the Tigers in the FISU World University Championships.

Congratulations to Kobi Walker for placing 16th for Team Australia in the women’s short race at the 2026 FISU World University Championship!👏#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/D9uyJsCXGB — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 14, 2026

Saturday's Mizzou Results

Softball: won 9-0 vs. South Dakota, 6-4 vs. Iowa State - RECAP



Baseball: lost 3-4 vs. Auburn (10 innings) in Game 2, lost 9-2 in Game 3

Sunday's Mizzou Schedule

Women's Golf: Day 2 of the Valspar Augusta Invitational in Augusta, Georgia - Live Results



Men's golf: Day 1 of The Michael A. Marino Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Live Stats



Tennis: at Mississippi State at 11 a.m.

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 Season Opener...

172 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"He'd come into a huddle, see that the team was tense, and he'd loosen 'em up with something crazy. Like, 'Hey, Bud, your zipper is open.'" Bud Orf on Paul Christman

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