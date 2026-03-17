Mizzou Golf Makes Up Ground On Day 2 in Myrtle Beach: The Buzz

Through the opening two rounds of the Michael A. Marino Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Missouri men's golf team sits in a tie for 11th place. The Day 2 outing from the Tigers saw the team climb two spots heading into the final day of action.

Freshman Reese Roberts leads all Tigers as Missouri's lone participant currently under par. Roberts sits in 22nd place overall. Despite opening the competition shooting three under par on Day 1, he marked the Tigers' fourth-best performance of the day. Despite the second round cool-down, Roberts finished the second round shooting two over.

Tigers improve their score by seven strokes during the second round in Myrtle Beach and move up two spots in the standings



📰 https://t.co/Den8SzaEj1

🔢 https://t.co/AfvZ7IWyQZ#MIZ 🐯⛳️ pic.twitter.com/57mEmNVZIB — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) March 16, 2026

Veikka Viskari ranks 31st through the first two rounds, claiming a team-best performance of one under par on the second day. Trent Mierl and Virgilio Paz each shot par on the day, as Viskari just cracked the top-50 in 49th place with a four-over performance overall. Paz rounds out the team's scoring, shooting five over and placing 58th.

Missouri closes out the competition on Day 3 with a shotgun start at unes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Buzz: March 17

Missouri's defensive ends coach, Brian Early, had high praise for the Tigers' rising senior edge rusher Darris Smith. Early cited Smith's ideal frame paired with his elite athleticism as a strong combination. The Tigers have had a talented run of edge rushers in recent years, including 2024 Arizona Cardinals' first-round pick Darius Robinson, Denver Broncos' Johnny Walker Jr., and potential 2026 first-round pick Zion Young. Smith is poised to take a leap and be the next in line to lead a talented defensive line for Missouri.

Let’s talk about Darris Smith. Has made an enormous jump this spring. Freaky speed & athleticism @ 6’6 254. Added 10 lbs. of muscle in the offseason. Now an every down player. 19 is a DIFFERENT BREED. @BBsurvivor100 pic.twitter.com/LcLaVZiwtI — Brian Early (@coachbrianearly) March 17, 2026

Missouri gymnastics drops two spots in the latest Road to Nationals Rankings. The Tigers still crack the top-10, claiming the No. 9 position after spending the last several weeks at No. 7.

Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule

Baseball: vs. Kansas at 6 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas on ESPN + - Stats, Watch, Listen

Men's Golf: Day 3 of the Michael A Marino Classic at 9:15 a.m. CT in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Results

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 Opener...

171 Days

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"It's not the wind and the sun and a bad call and the luck of the leprechaun and the test they had earlier ... We spend a lot of time with that because ... at some point people have to take responsibility for themselves." Gene McArtor

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