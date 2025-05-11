Strong Pitching Carries Mizzou Baseball to Series Win Over Texas A&M
The day after the Missouri Tigers broke their 24-game Southeastern Conference losing streak with a win over the Texas A&M Aggies, they got their second conference win of the season.
The Tigers rode the momentum of their comeback win from Game 1 of the series to another win in Game 2. Where late offense brought the win in the first game, it was the pitchers that made the difference in the 4-1 win.
The Tigers got just their second series win of the season and first conference series win on Saturday. Their first series win comes in the form of a two-game series sweep against UAPB on April 1-2. It is their first three-game series win of the season.
Mizzou muted the Aggies offense until the ninth. Starter Sam Horn and reliever Tony Neubeck combined for 15-straight Aggies retired across six innings, keeping Texas A&M hitless until a single kicked off the sixth inning.
In his fourth start of the year, Horn went 2 2/3 before the game entered into a rain delay. He gave up just one walk to the Aggies and struck out five. Neubeck had one of his best appearances of the season. He tossed 3 1/3 innings, only allowing two hits and a walk in his final inning of work.
Relievers PJ Green and Xavier Lovett each put up a scoreless inning, allowing just one walks and no hits in their outings.
With two walks and hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the ninth, reliever Ian Lohse loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with two outs. Mizzou opted to hand the ball to Brock Lucas for the final out.
Before the final out, an error brought a run across for the Aggies, breaking the shutout. Shortstop Jackson Lovich dropped a routine ground ball to keep the game going. Lucas followed it with a strikeout.
Most of the Tigers' offensive production came in the first inning. They kicked off the game with back-to-back singles and an RBI groundout to plate the first run. It was then followed by a third baseman Chris Patterson's second homer of the season, this one a solo-shot.
Alongside the hot offensive start, the Tigers surged late. They scored two runs to begin the game and two in the final two innings.
An error put designated hitter Cayden Nicoletto on in the eighth, he served as the run that broke the Tiger's scoring drought. Nicoletto was brought home by a double from second baseman Cayden Nicoletto. A ninth-inning run was brought across in left fielder Tyler Macon, who bunted to get on, and a double to the wall from right fielder Pierre Seals.
The Tigers (15-35, 2-24) will look to sweep the series against the Aggies (27-22, 10-16) in Game 3 at 1 p.m. on Sunday.