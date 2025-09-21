2026 4-Star Forward Aidan Chronister Commits to Mizzou Basketball
Missouri Tigers basketball has landed the commitment of 2026 four-star forward Aidan Chronister.
Chronister is the No.-71-ranked player in the nation, and No.-2-ranked player in the state of Arkansas. He joins five-star prospects Jason Crowe Jr. and Toni Bryant as commits for Missouri's 2026 recruiting class.
Chronister's addition now moves the Tigers to the No. 1 spot on 247sports' 2026 basketball team recruit rankings, moving up two spots to overtake Florida State and Georgia Tech.
Chronister took an official visit to Missouri Sept. 20, and committed to the program despite having multiple visits scheduled in ensuing weeks, including trips to St. Louis, Arkansas State and Oklahoma State.
The 6-foot-7, 180 pound forward has emerged as one of the nation's top shooters in the class of 2026, tearing up the EYBL circuit over the summer with his blistering 3-point shot. He'll provide elite shooting alongside Bryant and Crowe Jr., helping to propel a fast-paced offense with his volume shooting.
His size on the perimeter allows him to shoot over smaller defenders, making his 3-point shot an even more legitimate threat. He'll follow a line of tremendous shooters to play under head coach Dennis Gates at Missouri, as Caleb Grill and Jacob Crews have both suited up in the black and gold in recent seasons.
While not a defensive mastermind by any means, Chronister can hold his own with a strong supporting cast of defenders around him –– which he'll have in Bryant, and potentially Anthony Robinson II, should he stick around for a senior season.
After landing Chronister, Gates and general manager Tim Fuller continue to cement their status as one of the nation's top recruiting duos. With three top 75 recruits joining the program in the class of 2026 and 4-star guard Scottie Adkinson committed in the class of 2027, Missouri is building towards becoming a destination program.
""Coach Gates is a great coach," Chronister told 247sports. "His staff has been recruiting me for 809 days. He is leading in the right direction. He's building the program to be a like a blueblood"
While Chronister, Crowe and Bryant won't take the court for Missouri until the 2026-2027 season, the Tigers still have an important 2025-2026 season ahead of them. They'll kick off the season by hosting Kansas State in an exhibition contest in Columbia, before heading to Washington, D.C. to take on Howard for the true season opener.