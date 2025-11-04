3 Takeaways from Mizzou Basketball's Season Opener at Howard
Despite a close call early in the second half, Missouri took care of business at Howard in the nation's capital to open the season, winning 88-67.
A 11-2 scoring run from Howard cut Missouri's lead from 16 at halftime to 9 with 12:31 remaining. But after that, Missouri went on a 10-3 scoring run of its own to separate itself.
Monday's win was a good first look at Missouri's depth and the impact a few keys transfer could make this season. Here's three takeaways from the victory.
Shawn Phillips Jr. Announces His Presence with Authority
The most impactful player on the night for Missouri was Arizona State transfer Shawn Phillips Jr. The 7-foot center provided a window into what his lankly size could add to Missouri on both ends of the court.
He scored a double double in just the first 32 minutes of play, scoring a team-high 16 points along with 11 rebounds.
His presence in the paint is something Missouri has lacked over head coach Dennis Gates' tenure, a prior shortcoming that Gates himself recognized.
"We hadn't had that in some years here at Missouri, no matter what season it's been," Gates said in a press conference Friday. "It's something that gives you a edge, and it's a different threat offensively and defensively. He's quick off the ground."
Early Season Slopiness
Missouri had some errors you'd expect for a season opener in both turnovers and free throws.
The Tigers committed 16 turnovers that led to 12 points for Howard.
Missouri also went 10-for-21 from the free-throw line. A free-throw attempt from guard Sebastian Mack Jr. fell completely short of the net.
There's no need to overreact to what could just be rust. But the Tigers were noticeably sloppy on offense at points, especially at the start of the second half.
Don't Underestimate the Impact Jayden Stone Could Have
Another transfer who had a strong debut was former West Virginia guard Jayden Stone. He missed all of last season due to a head injury.
In his first game since March 5 of 2024, Stone showed off the scoring and creation ability he can add to the Tigers this season. He finished second in scoring behind Shawn Phillips Jr., scoring 13 points.
Stone wasn't included in the starting lineup, but proved he can provide a spark for the Tigers.
Missouri will next hit the court Friday, hosting SEMO at 7 p.m. for the Tigers' home opener.