Could Mizzou Basketball Add a Former G-League Guard?: The Buzz

Per a report from The Basketball Tribune, the Missouri Tigers are showing interest in a former high school standout and G-League guard, Kyree Walker. Walker is currently playing for the Nalaikh Bison in the Mongolian Basketball League and was a prominent name in the basketball universe before failing to make a name for himself in the NBA and the G League.

Former G League standout Kyree Walker is exploring a return to college basketball and is available immediately, according to Chris Diaz. Walker has already drawn interest from a wide range of programs.



Currently, Walker is competing in Mongolia’s top professional basketball… pic.twitter.com/rJPCDx1m70 — The Basketball Tribune (@TheBBallTribune) December 18, 2025

The recently upstarted recruitment process of Walker is quite odd and is a part of a recent trend of former G-League and professional guards becoming eligible to play in the NCAA. Guard T.J. Clark, who was a member of the Texas Legends in the G-League, made the jump back to the college level and committed to Ole Miss. The move was puzzling to many and started a trend across college basketball.



Walker never went to college to play basketball and made the immediate jump to the G League. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2020 and, according to 247Sports, did not hold a single offer from a college basketball program.



Whether or not the Tigers could genuinely add a player from the G League is yet to be determined. It's also worth mentioning that Walker intends to enroll by next semester and be able to play for the second half of the season.

There's no telling where Walker will end up and if the reported interest with the Tigers is genuine. If the report is true, Walker is hearing from Tennessee, Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Louisville to earn his services at the beginning of the second college semester. The Tigers do have a roster spot if they want to add another player.

Mizzou's Thursday results

There were no events on Thursday.

Mizzou's Friday schedule

Nothing today.

Did you notice...

Ahmad Hardy, unsurprisingly, earned more All-American honors after a productive sophomore season with the Tigers.

Former Missouri freshman running back Brendon Haygood is already generating buzz from other teams, including Big 10 programs.

Mizzou RB transfer Brendon Haygood is drawing interest from several programs so far as he seeks "a chance to change the game."



More: https://t.co/lMpJQrWpRX pic.twitter.com/LQ8weSrDO1 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 17, 2025

SMU offensive coordinator Casey Woods, who was viewed as a possible offensive coordinator candidate for the Missouri Tigers, is filling the head coaching vacancy at Missouri State.

Sources: Missouri State is finalizing a five-deal to make SMU OC Casey Woods the next head coach. He’s a veteran coach who has worked as OC on SMU’s playoff team and also spent time at Missouri, UAB and Auburn. The deal is pending board approval at Missouri State on Friday. pic.twitter.com/zHgfH4j30X — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 18, 2025

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“You come in, you go out, everything moves on. It’s just no different. It was a good ride. You guys ain’t going to get me in a room to make me cry. It was a pretty cut-and-dry decision the whole time.” Justin Smith on retiring

