3 Takeaways from Mizzou's Blowout Defeat Against Illinois

The Missouri Tigers took another punch to the mouth in their non-conference schedule, falling 91-48 to Illinois on Monday night. This was Missouri’s final chance to earn a resume-building win before the start of SEC play and they came out flat-footed, allowing the game to get out of hand in the first half. This was the largest margin of victory in the history of the Braggin' Rights Rivalry.



Illinois looked better in just about every way, from its efficiency on offense to the effort and physicality it displayed on the glass. Illinois absolutely was the favorite heading into this game and the Tigers knew what they needed to do in order to win. The Illini made sure none of those things happened.



Missouri now sits at 10-3 on the season with losses to Notre Dame and Kansas to pair with its third. The losses may not look bad on paper, but the way the Tigers have lost these games is. The ugly fashion in which these losses have piled up is starting to look alarming before the start of conference play.

Here are three quick takeaways from a brutal loss for the Tigers.

Out-physicalled, out-toughed and out-disrupted

Junior point guard Anthony Robinson talked on Sunday about a ‘TPD’ mindset, meaning tough, physical and disruptive, saying that would be a key to playing their brand of basketball and finding success against Illinois.

They didn’t look the part in any of those three categories against Illinois on Monday night, failing to be tough on either side of the ball, physical on the glass and disruptive on defense. Consequently, the Tigers let this game get out of hand late in the first half.

A lack of toughness plagued the Tigers, showing up the most in the rebounding category. Illinois out-rebounded the Tigers 43 to 24, including 15 offensive rebounds. The Illini also racked up 29 second-chance points compared to Missouri's five.

The size that Illinois possesses certainly threw a wrench in Missouri’s offensive game plan. The Ivisic brothers and David Mirkovic were instant disruptors and they used their dominant height and strength to impose their will on defense, while also using it on offense.

On top of all of that, Dennis Gates just couldn’t get his team to play tough on defense or on the defensive glass. Illinois looked more physical and used it well by not fouling or committing turnovers. The size was Illinois’ biggest asset and it used it perfectly.

Missouri wasn’t ready for the Illini defense

The Tigers just posted arguably their worst offensive performance of the season as a team, shooting 29% from the field and 27% from the perimeter. Before this, the Tigers were shooting 53% from the field and 37% from three.



It all goes back to the size Illinois has, but Missouri’s players aren’t out of the clear. When they did get a select few easy looks, they seldom managed to finish. The Baltic Big Three in the paint for the Illini didn’t make matters easier, but an argument could be made that some of the Missouri misses were just flat-out bad.

Missouri attempted 22 three-point shots, as well, making only six. This hasn’t been the best perimeter shooting team all season, but it appeared as if multiple three-point shots were passed up on for eventual contested drives.



The Illini also forced 10 turnovers. Some of them were self-inflicted, but others were forced by great defense. It was yet another area where Illinois grasped onto firm control. Illinois' defensive pressure was so high in the second half that multiple Missouri players were either dropping passes or dribbling them off their own feet. Uncharacteristic mistakes started to seep in, which led to Missouri’s downfall on offense.

Ant Robinson was ready (for about five minutes)

For the first five minutes of this eventual blowout, Robinson had the Tigers neck and neck with Illinois. He scored the first nine for the Tigers, including two triples and a trio of free throws. After that, he made one three and ended up going 3-for-11 from the field.

He also went 2-for-6 from the perimeter. The early stages of the game indicated that Robinson may be one to take over. His level of aggression following that five-minute stretch made it very clear that wouldn't be the case. The Tigers needed him and, despite how good the Illinois defense was, he didn't rise to the occasion.

Nobody stepped up when Illinois got hot

Missouri didn’t have a guy step up when the Illini started to get hot. Robinson tried, though he fizzled out after his hot start. Senior forward Mark Mitchell should’ve been the man for the job, but he was completely locked down and looked tentative after struggling to get shots up in the first half.



Mitchell never looked aggressive for whatever reason. Again, the size of Illinois can always be pointed at, but Mitchell is one of a few guys on Missouri’s roster who has the size and athleticism to go at the Illini defense. That wasn’t the case and he finished with only five points on 2-for-6 shooting.

With Mitchell unable to do much and Robinson missing his looks, there was nobody else to step up. Senior guard Sebastian Mack made the most of his minutes, finishing with 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting. No one else did anything in the scoring department that was worth getting excited about, but Mack was a minor bright spot.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: