How to Watch Mizzou Against No. 19 Vanderbilt

The Missouri Tigers have an important ranked matchup on their hands, taking on the No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt has surprisingly been one of the best teams in the Southeastern Conference this season, making for a matchup that has more meaning than it may have earlier in the season.



For Missouri, the last six games on its schedule all seem like must-win matchups. After losing to Texas at home the game prior, the Tigers almost certainly have some ground to make up to get back in the good graces of the selection committee and bracketologists for March Madness.



Vanderbilt needs all the wins it can get to continue building a solid resume for March. It's won five of its last six games, with the lone loss coming in a shocker against Oklahoma.

The Commodores have been one of the most elite offensive teams in the country all season. That is, without a doubt, going to be the hardest part about facing Vanderbilt on Wednesday.



"They're a tremendous team when it comes down to scoring," Missouri coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Tuesday. "They've been that through the entire year."

Here's the radio and streaming information for Missouri's matchup with No. 19 Vanderbilt.

Who: Missouri (17-8, 7-5 SEC) vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt (e21-4, 8-4 SEC)

When: 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 190, Texas - 191

Series: Missouri leads 10-9.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers were beaten down by the Texas Longhorns at home, losing 85.68. It was a game the Tigers were supposed to win on paper and now they are on the outside looking in of the NCAA tournament bubble.

Last Time Out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores comfortably beat Texas A&M, a team that the Tigers barely squeaked by on the road two games ago. Vanderbilt won 82-69, led by a 25-point performance from forward Tyler Nickel.

Last Meeting: Jan. 21, 2025 - The Tigers lost 93-87 in overtime in Nashville. This was one of the last games of the season for the Tigers and it ended up being an important defeat.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.2 on 53.9 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.6)

Assists: Mark Mitchell (3.4 on 1.9 turnovers)

Vanderbilt Stat Leaders

Points: Tyler Tanner (18.3 on 47.2 FG%)

Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (6.9)

Assists: Dailyn Swain (5.4 on 1.9 turnovers)

