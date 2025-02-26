3 Takeaways from No. 14 Mizzou's Bounce Back Win Over South Carolina
The No. 14-ranked Missouri Tigers took care of business on Tuesday night, running away with a 101-71 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. They eclipsed the 100 point milestone for the fourth time this season.
Missouri (21-7, 10-5) is the first Power 4 team to go from a winless conference resume to reaching the 10-win mark in back-to-back seasons. Though it came off a 92-85 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, the manner it defeated the Gamecocks in showed its momentum hasn't wavered.
The Tigers saw a wide array of players make an impact, effectively shooting the ball from deep and holding South Carolina to a poor offensive night.
With the SEC tournament just around the corner, this type of win can set the tone for the final stretch of the season.
3-Point Shooting
Missouri's dynamic offense is best exemplified by its impressive 3-point shooting. The team converted 11-of-19 attempts from beyond the arc, resulting in a season-best 57.9% on 3-pointers. Senior guard Caleb Grill led the charge offensively, recording 22 points and sinking 4-of-6 attempts.
Trent Pierce and Jacob Crews both got in on the action, knocking down three and two shots from deep respectively. Pierce notched nine points on the night while Crews scored 10, joining Grill as two of six Tigers to reach double figures.
"We can score at all three levels and I think that just makes a really tough matchup," Grill said. " The ability we have to stretch you out and shoot threes [...} I just think it's just really tough to beat us."
It was one of the clearest areas that Missouri won, as the Gamecocks shot just 2-of-23 on their 3-point attempts. A 27-point difference was a clear driving force behind the eventual blowout.
The Tigers may not have to rely on the 3-point shot to get their points completely, but when the shots are falling like this, there's definitely room to take them.
Chemistry in Ball Movement
Missouri's team chemistry has been instrumental in its rise as a prominent force in college basketball. Despite integrating players from diverse backgrounds, the Tigers have cultivated a cohesive unit that thrives on unselfish play.
On the night, the team tied its season-best total of 21 assists while minimizing its turnovers to just seven. Alongside his 14 points, Anthony Robinson II accumulated a career-best eight assists, continuously feeding his teammates and finding ways to distribute the ball.
"The ball was just moving tonight, and i happened to be at the end of it," Robinson said. "That was part of the game plan, the ball was not sticking tonight. Just finding the open person and them knocking down the shot."
With such a deep roster full of players that can make an impact, there's a lot of trust within the Missouri locker room. Grill, Crews, Tamar Bates and more have the ability to be the hot hand, it all just depends on the game. With that, there's no worries about who gets more shots or touches.
"It brings the pressure off of you, and it could be anyone's night, so we're not stressing anything," Robinson said. "Just letting the ball flow [...] we're happy whoever shoots the ball."
Winning at Home
The spirited brand of basketball the Tigers play with has garnered national acclaim, and the passionate home crowd has played a part in energizing the team. With an impressive 18-1 record at Mizzou Arena, they've thrived in the environment and posses the most home wins in all of college basketball.
On the away side, Missouri only has a 3-5 record. It's significantly lesser than the rest of the five that make up the top of the SEC, even if it hasn't affected its ranking too heavily. When it's home, there's a clear difference in the way it plays.
Gates has reiterated his past praise of the Columbia faithful several times, expressing his gratitude for the continued home support and providing an extra spark to an already thrilling team.
"To see the arena like that consistently has definitely been a part of our success," Gates said. "The atmosphere is one of the best in the country and it has definitely helped us."
The Tigers will have to depart from their home floor at 5 p.m. Saturday, traveling to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (18-9, 6-8 SEC) in Nashville, Tenn.