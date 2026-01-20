Mizzou's Trent Pierce Details Return from Injury, New Captain Recognition

Missouri's captain group earned another member early in SEC play, with forward Trent Pierce being named a captain for the Tigers after returning from injury, head coach Dennis Gates revealed Monday.

Guard Ant Robinson II and forward Mark Mitchell were both named captains ahead of the season. Gates delayed the recognition for Pierce to allow him to focus on recovering from a lower-body injury that kept him off the court through all of non-conference play.

"Trent was going to be a captain regardless, but I didn't want to put him in a situation where his voice was overused and non-conference play when he wasn't out there, I wanted him to focus on his growth, his mental, his emotional development while this injury was pulling him away from the team," Gates said in apress conference.

Even when Pierce was unavailable and not yet officially a captain, he was taking the initiative to be a leader off the court.

"He naturally still led, even without the title, I didn't have to say 'you're captain,' for him to initiate team-building opportunities, for him to invite guys to his apartment, dinner, meals, whatever it is," Gates said. "I didn't have to have him initiate something here at Missouri Arena with his teammates."

Feb. 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard/forward Jacob Crews (35) celebrates with forward Trent Pierce (11) after Pierce made a 3-point shot in the first half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mizzou Arena. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Since returning to the court, Pierce has made a significant impact for the Tigers, being a big part of a stagnant offense turning into the best shooting unit in the SEC. Pierce has averaged 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He's also shot 46.2% from 3.



The former four-star prospect has clearly taken steps toward development that he's been expected to.

"I'm proud of this kid (Pierce), tremendously proud of him," Gates said after Missouri's win over Auburn, where Pierce scored 18 points. "Over the last three years, I've been able to see a physical and emotional and a mental growth that a player can have."

Pierce has averaged 24.6 minutes per game in his five appearances, but has yet to be inserted into the starting lineup. Instead, his shooting and defensive ability has made him a valuable boost off the bench.



Against Auburn, Pierce subbed in with 15:14 remaining in the half. In his first five minutes on the court, he made a dunk, a 3 and a free throw while also grabbing a defensive rebound.

"Off the bench, I'm able to bring a spark, bring energy," Pierce said. "Sometimes offense might not be falling or we're not getting stops we need. And I feel like when I go in there, that's something I bring."

Even while he's made an impact, Pierce has still been working toward in-game condition after his injury also made him miss practice time. In the last week, Pierce has made progress toward his best condition.

"I feel a lot better," Pierce said. "I feel like the LSU game, I definitely felt a lot more conditioned. And today (Monday) in practice, I felt really good. So I'm definitely moving forward, getting to my condition, to where I feel like it needs to be."

Pierce and the Tigers will take on No. 21 Georgia at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more Missouri Tigers news: