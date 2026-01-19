Where Does Mizzou Still Need to Add in the Transfer Portal?: The Buzz

As of Sunday afternoon, Missouri has made 23 transfer portal additions.

Even if the Tigers haven't hit many home runs with the additions, they've been able to fill some of their obvious needs, including at quarterback, runningback and safety. But a few positions stick out where Missouri still needs to make significant additions.

The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal was Friday, but teams are still putting together their portal classes.

Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on where the Tigers still need to make more additions.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

The Buzz: Monday, January 19, 2026

Harrison Mevis scored the game-winning field goal in overtime to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 victory over the CHicago Bears on Sunday night. The wins sends Los Angeles to the NFC Championship Games, where the Rams will face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Jason Crowe Jr., a member of the 2026 Missouri Men's basketball signing class, scored a record 48 points at the Hoophall Classic. Crowe is a five-star recruit and is ranked third in the nation by 247 Sports.

ALL TIME HOOPHALL CLASSIC RECORD 48 POINTS FOR JASON CROWE JR. 😱🤯 Enjoy the show 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6UxjjtqfdI — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 18, 2026

Former Missouri running back Tavorus Jones announced his commitment to the University of Texas-El Paso football team, transferring after his four seasons with the Tigers.

BACK IN THE CITY ☀️ pic.twitter.com/dSp5ZgX1Eo — Tavorus jones (@Tavorus3) January 17, 2026

Missouri football continues to recruit in-state talent, including Lee's Summit native Preston Hatfield. Hatfield was named the KMBC-Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week after he helped lead Lee's Summit High School to the state title, rushing for 457 yards and four touchdowns in the championship game. He set a new Missouri state record for rushing yards in a single game.

#Mizzou offers Lee’s Summit (MO) 2026 big-time 5’9” 175 RB prospect Preston Hatfield:@Twin2026_ @MizzouFootball #SEC — Preston broke the Missouri Show-Me Bowl championship rushing record running for 457 yards to help win the Class 6 championship, breaking @Kyrenwilliams23 record https://t.co/9YsMyPKwXA pic.twitter.com/nX9NvifRtN — JP Rock (@JPRockMO) January 18, 2026

Weekend Mizzou Results

Friday's Scores

Women's Tennis : Wisconsin 7, Missouri 0

: Wisconsin 7, Missouri 0 Gymnastics: No. 2 Oklahoma 197.425, No. 7 Missouri 196.925

Saturday's Scores

Women's Tennis : Northern Illinois 4, Missouri 3; Missouri 4, Chicago State 0

: Northern Illinois 4, Missouri 3; Missouri 4, Chicago State 0 Men's Basketball : LSU 78, Missouri 70

: LSU 78, Missouri 70 Wrestling: No. 18 Missouri 31, Utah Valley University 9

Sunday's Scores

Women's Basketball: Florida 89, Missouri 71

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

There are no games scheduled for Monday.

Mizzou Quote of the Day

This job ain't for everybody. Justin Smith, former Missouri WR

We'll leave you win this...

A lot to be proud of way to represent Venezuela 🇻🇪 and Mizzou 🐯#MIZ 🐯⛳️ pic.twitter.com/B3kN5dyWgN — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) January 18, 2026

