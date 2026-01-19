Where Does Mizzou Still Need to Add in the Transfer Portal?: The Buzz
In this story:
As of Sunday afternoon, Missouri has made 23 transfer portal additions.
Even if the Tigers haven't hit many home runs with the additions, they've been able to fill some of their obvious needs, including at quarterback, runningback and safety. But a few positions stick out where Missouri still needs to make significant additions.
The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal was Friday, but teams are still putting together their portal classes.
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on where the Tigers still need to make more additions.
To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.
The Buzz: Monday, January 19, 2026
- Harrison Mevis scored the game-winning field goal in overtime to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 victory over the CHicago Bears on Sunday night. The wins sends Los Angeles to the NFC Championship Games, where the Rams will face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 25, 2026.
- Jason Crowe Jr., a member of the 2026 Missouri Men's basketball signing class, scored a record 48 points at the Hoophall Classic. Crowe is a five-star recruit and is ranked third in the nation by 247 Sports.
- Former Missouri running back Tavorus Jones announced his commitment to the University of Texas-El Paso football team, transferring after his four seasons with the Tigers.
- Missouri football continues to recruit in-state talent, including Lee's Summit native Preston Hatfield. Hatfield was named the KMBC-Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week after he helped lead Lee's Summit High School to the state title, rushing for 457 yards and four touchdowns in the championship game. He set a new Missouri state record for rushing yards in a single game.
Weekend Mizzou Results
Friday's Scores
- Women's Tennis: Wisconsin 7, Missouri 0
- Gymnastics: No. 2 Oklahoma 197.425, No. 7 Missouri 196.925
Saturday's Scores
- Women's Tennis: Northern Illinois 4, Missouri 3; Missouri 4, Chicago State 0
- Men's Basketball: LSU 78, Missouri 70
- Wrestling: No. 18 Missouri 31, Utah Valley University 9
Sunday's Scores
Women's Basketball: Florida 89, Missouri 71
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
There are no games scheduled for Monday.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
This job ain't for everybody.Justin Smith, former Missouri WR
We'll leave you win this...
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube
Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.Follow JoeyVZ_
Izabelle is a master’s candidate at the University of Tennessee studying Sports Management. She received her Bachelor of Journalism with an emphasis in Sports Broadcast from the University of Missouri in 2024. She’s been covering wrestling for Missouri On SI since 2023 and has covered wrestling for the Ohio State Buckeyes On SI and Iowa Hawkeyes On SI since 2024. Additionally, Izabelle has covered various Olympic sports, including track and field, soccer, and tennis, since 2021 with other outlets.Follow CoolIzabelle