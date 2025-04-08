Analyst Jon Rothstein Predicts Mizzou's Starting 5, Ranking for 2025-2026
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein released his first edition of the ROTHSTEIN 45 for the 2025-2026, featuring Missouri inside the top 30 of his initial rankings. He also took his stab at predicting the Missouri starting five. Though, the Tigers are likely not done in the transfer portal, still having two open roster spots.
Rothstein's projected starting lineup for Missouri:
G Anthony Robinson
G Sebastian Mack
F Jevon Porter
F Mark Mitchell
C Peyton Marshall
Based off these projections, Rothstein expects only two starters from the previous season to keep their starting roles - Robinson and Mitchell. He also expects two of Missouri's portal additions to enter into starting spots in Porter and Mack.
Mack could fill the role that Tony Perkins, now graduated, held with the program in the 2024-2025 season.
Mack spent his first two collegiate seasons at UCLA, where he held career averages of 10.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 23.8 minutes per game. Mack's defensive tenacity should slot in nicely alongside Robinson, an All-SEC Defensive Team member, making for one of the best defensive backcourts in the conference.
Porter is the projected starter at the wing, taking over for what was largely the job of Pierce for last season. Porter stands at 6-foot-11 and shoots a career 32.1 percent from 3, providing size and willingness to shoot to the rotation.
Rounding out the starting lineup is rising sophomore Peyton Marshall, who played just 4.4 minutes per game in his freshman season. As it currently stands, the job for the starting center spot is wide open, leaving Marshall as a prime candidate to step into the larger role.
Rothstein's top 30 rankings:
1. Houston
2. Purdue
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Michigan
6. Iowa State
7. UCLA
8. Texas Tech
9. Michigan State
10. UConn
11. Arizona
12. Auburn
13. Oregon
14. Florida
15. Kentucky
16. St. John's
17. BYU
18. Arkansas
19. Louisville
20. Tennessee
21. Wisconsin
22. Creighton
23. Ohio State
24. North Carolina
25. Mississippi State
26. Georgetown
27. Missouri
28. San Diego State
29. Illinois
30. Kansas