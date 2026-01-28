Barrett Earns 2nd Start, But Backcourt Questions Linger for Mizzou at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Missouri’s ongoing search for consistency in the backcourt continued Wednesday night, with T.O. Barrett starting at point guard for a second straight game as the Tigers navigated another difficult SEC road test. Against Alabama, that uncertainty showed, as the Crimson Tide’s tempo, spacing and shot-making overwhelmed Missouri in a 90–64 loss at Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama dictated the terms early by forcing Missouri to defend in space and repeatedly creating mismatches through ball screens and transition. The Crimson Tide assisted on 19 of their 26 made field goals and knocked down 15 three-pointers, gradually stretching what was a competitive opening stretch into a lopsided result.

“Absolutely credit Alabama’s shooting performance,” Gates said. “When you go 15-for-39 from three and then go eight-for-23 from the free-throw line on the road, you’re not going to win many games.”

Missouri struggled to keep pace offensively, shooting 39.4 percent from the field and just 4-for-21 from beyond the arc. The Tigers also left points at the free-throw line, going 8-for-23, a 35 percent clip that marked their lowest free-throw percentage since 2014.

Barrett opened the game on an aggressive foot, scoring Missouri’s first basket after an early Alabama run and showing good end-to-end pace in the opening minutes. He added another tough bucket out of a timeout to briefly give the Tigers a first-half lead before subbing out.

Anthony Robinson II provided a defensive spark off the bench, playing strong face-up defense on Labaron Philon and helping force Alabama late into the shot clock on multiple possessions. When Barrett and Robinson shared the floor, Barrett operated as the primary facilitator while Robinson worked off the ball, including a possession that led to Robinson drawing a three-shot foul.

As the half wore on, Alabama’s pace began to wear on Missouri’s guards. The Crimson Tide consistently targeted mismatches in the pick-and-roll game, opening space for Philon and shooters on the perimeter.

“They set solid screens and were able to allow those guards to get loose,” Gates said after the loss. “Their pressure lets them stay attached to shooters and funnel everything downhill, but it doesn’t happen without their offensive execution.”

Alabama closed the first half on a 21–8 run and carried a 42–29 lead into the break.

Jan 27, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) shoots over Missouri guard T.O. Barrett (5) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Missouri showed brief life coming out of halftime, with Barrett knocking down two early 3-pointers and hustling back for a transition block on Aden Holloway. Alabama responded by continuing to attack offensively, repeatedly finding open looks on the outside.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the way for Alabama, finishing with 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting from three-point range. Philon added 18 points and six assists, while Charles Bediako chipped in 14 points and six rebounds as the Crimson Tide steadily pulled away.

Barrett finished with 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting to lead Missouri, adding four assists in 25 minutes. Guard Jayden Stone added eight points and eight rebounds, while Robinson totaled five points in 15 minutes.

Gates said he remains confident Robinson is close to turning a corner.

“Sometimes nothing can go right, and you’re just one play away,” Gates said in a press conference Monday. “When you’re one play away, you’ve got to be ready to seize the moment, and he’ll be prepared to seize the moment.”

Missouri enters a crucial stretch of its season with backcourt questions still lingering. According to BracketMatrix.com, the Tigers currently sit as the first team out of the NCAA Tournament field. Despite recent struggles, Gates said Robinson is “one play away” and emphasized confidence that he will be prepared to seize his next opportunity.

“Ultimately, when you look at the ups and downs of a season, and everybody goes through it, whether it's the unforced turnovers or even a missed layup on a fast break that he had, nothing can go right and he's just one play away.," Gates said. "That's all it is. And when you're one play away, you just got to be ready to seize the moment, and he'll be prepared to seize the moment.”

Missouri's guards will look to turn their fortunes around when they host Mississippi State this Saturday. Tip is set for 2:30 p.m.

Read more Missouri Tigers news: