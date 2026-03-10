How Mizzou is Preparing for the 2026 SEC Tournament With Opponent Uncertainty

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers are in an interesting position in the Southeastern Conference as they embark on a new postseason journey.



The Tigers do not know who they're playing in the second round of the SEC Tournament and they must be ready for either the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers. Not knowing an opponent brings its challenges, though other teams are in similar situations.

At this point in the season, there isn't much that needs to be changed. Most of the teams inside the SEC know their opponents and the players on those opposing teams well, which means players simply have to make plays.

"You can't play the game of let's change signals, let's change calls, just because somebody's live scouting," head coach Dennis Gates told reporters on Tuesday. "Teams know who players are. They know the tendencies. Basketball is a unique game where improvisation and talent and instincts have to take over."

All the players can do, including sophomore guard T.O. Barrett, is be ready for whoever wins on Wednesday morning. The Tigers do have the day to prepare, so having a scouting report prepared and being ready to execute it is of extreme importance.



"Just staying ready for each team, because we don't know who you're playing right now, so just kind of being ready to follow the scout report on a day's notice.

Gates' scouting report philosophy in conference tournament situations revolves around putting his team into challenging situations. If Gates is able to simulate turbulence in practice, then, in theory, his team should be able to respond to different types of adversity.



At the same time, the toughness and level of competition that playing in the SEC exudes help each team in the conference on a game-to-game basis. This applies to the Tigers specifically, given they've played in multiple close games throughout this season.



"You provide yourself with in-game scouting, but also now you get to live scout and be a fan and see certain things with a certain view," Gates said. "So for me, we approach it that way. In practice, we've constantly put our team in situations where adversity hits, but also the SEC conference provides that in regular season play (in) different scenarios with close games."

When the games come around, Gates hopes his players lean on each other and the strengths of the team. Whatever that looks like has to put the Tigers in a position to win whatever game they're in.



"You lean on your identity. You lean on the things that you know you do well," Gates said. "Two teams can play well, one has to win, one has to lose, and you just want to go out and give yourself a chance."

Being ready for these quick-scouting situations and high-pressure games is something that Gates lives for. He prepares for things like this and does lots of thinking beforehand to make sure he's ready to execute them well.



Being ready for the SEC Tournament and March Madness, according to Gates, is a thought process that starts in the summer. It can't take place until he knows what he has on his roster for the following season.

"It's those things you talk about in a dark room by yourself," Gates said. "As a head coach, how do you prepare your unit each year to do so and we build a plan out, and we start the execution of that plan in June once everybody gets in one room with a lot of light in it, and you see the pieces."

The Tigers play at 11:30 on Thursday morning against either Kentucky or LSU to start their SEC Tournament off. The Wildcats and LSU play at 11:30 on Wednesday.