Defensive Impact of Josh Gray Highlighted in Conference Play
The value and importance of Missouri Tigers center Josh Gray was on full display in a 75-66 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.
He might not have scored, but Gray finished with 11 rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes of play. His impact, however, was far beyond the box score. Despite not having a glaring statistical season, Gray has been integral to Missouri's success so far.
“Sometimes the things that he does is overlooked and underappreciated,” Head coach Dennis Gates said. “We appreciate everything that he does, ball screen [and] defense is excellent.”
Gray does more than rebound. He's a smart player and is important to Missouri's defensive identity. Gates uses him as a player who can control the defensive side of the ball and be a dominant rebounder. His ability as a shot-alterer also makes a difference.
“His rebounding is excellent and phenomenal when he has it in his mind that he's going to change a game with his rim protection, pursuit of the basketball and obviously the IQ that he has is going to be in the positive,” Gates said.
That impact as a rebounder and defender was abundantly clear against Vanderbilt. His 11 rebounds were more than any player on the court, which was his second straight 10 or more rebound game and third of the season. That speaks for itself.
Multiple players were important to the Tigers' success against Vanderbilt and Gray was just one of them. This performance also occurred after being removed from the starting lineup in favor of forward Trent Pierce. There are positives and negatives of Gray being in and out of it but he still made his mark off the bench against the Commodores.
“You can look at everybody's stats and say somebody else was the MVP, but I take Josh Gray any day of the week as the most valuable player this game,” Gates said.
Despite his size and slower nature, Gates still believes and knows Gray can guard multiple positions. He showed that versatility against Vanderbilt which was important playing against smaller players. There are bigger centers and forwards in the SEC which will make guarding not only his man more important, but more dynamic guards and mobile forwards as well.
“Josh Gray, believe it or not, can switch one through five and that's something that we'll also look at,” Gates said. “But don't think that Josh Gray’s footwork isn't good enough to switch one through five, as you see him hedging ball screens the way that he does.”
Keeping Gray away from the perimeter makes the most defensive sense for the Tigers. Though he can switch onto smaller and quicker players and defend them to a certain extent, Gray will always be best utilized around the rim to wall up, block shots and grab rebounds.
"We just opt to keep him closer to the rim because of his rebounding prowess and obviously, ability to hit and get," Gates said.
The Tigers' next matchup is at 8:00 p.m. ET on the road against the Florida Gators. Gray's starting status has fluctuated all season and could get the nod with the Gators having size in its starting lineup. Regardless of the amount of time or if he starts for the Tigers, expect Gray to continue to make his presence felt.
