'We're Resilient': Mizzou Refused to Crack in Must-Win Game
The lineup of LSU and Vanderbilt certainly isn't toughest stretch the Missouri Tigers will face in play in the Southeastern Conference in 2025, but it was one of the most important.
Missouri was able to win both home matches, moving to 2-1 in SEC play
"These are the games you have to win in this conference.," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said after the win over Vanderbilt. "You got to take care of home court, especially against a team like Vanderbilt, and obviously against a team like LSU."
The two-game stretch was one of just two instances for Missouri in 2025 SEC play with back-to-back home games. Mizzou Arena was sold out, even with students still on winter break.
"I'm two SEC road games in, but I don't need any more than that," Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said to the media. "It's tough. It's really tough. And you can't make mistakes."
Missouri forced Vanderbilt to make mistakes in multiple key moments in order to hold on to the lead, with the Tigers prevailing to win 75-66.
Vanderbilt came within one possession of stealing the lead from Missouri on five separate occasions in the second half. But the Tigers found a response each time.
"Basketball is a game of runs and highs and lows," Missouri forward Mark Mitchell said. "I think you just got to battle through those and weather the storm."
At times, Missouri's responses were built off crucial offensive shots. Caleb Grill provided a spark with three-point makes in the final 12 minutes. Tamar Bates added a make from three-point land too. Bates also took a transition opportunity into a slam dunk after Vanderbilt had brought the score to 60-61 with 5:32 remaining.
The dunk from Bates broke a drought of three-and-a-half minutes without a point for Missouri. Grill's first three-point make of the second half broke one of just over three minutes.
"When you're going through a little low like that, just to get a bucket, just to see the ball go through the basket, I think can be big," Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II said. "Just for team morale, just for our psyche."
But the Missouri defense was just as crucial, if not more than, the offense was in holding on in the final 12 minutes. After Vanderbilt brought the game within one possession for the first time with 12:44 remaining, the Missouri defense out-rebounded the Vanderbilt offense 10 to five.
"The game was won on the defensive end, and our guys executed that," Gates said. "It is what allowed us to get the numerical advantage on the offensive end."
Vanderbilt also gave up six turnovers in the final 12:44. Even though the Commodores went on runs with six and eightt unanswered points in the second half, Missouri was able to disrupt the Commodores' offense when needed.
"When we got the game down to those [one possession], it was, we just made mistakes," Byington said.
To often in the 2023-'24 season, Missouri would collapse in the second half, even after building a substantial lead in the first half. It was a main factor behind their 0-18 record in conference play.
Having to claw through for a win after leading by as much as 17 in the first half might not be the consistency Missouri wants. But the Tigers being hold on to the lead in the second half, even as its grip loosened, is something last year's team was unable to do.
"I believe that we're a resilient team," Robinson said. "We're going to stay together. And just the connectivity we have and the trust we have in each other plays a big part of just staying connected in those moments."
"Coach always talks about us having endurance, and I think today we did that," Mitchell said. "But I think in the end, we made plays, and that's what good teams do."
Missouri will next hit the road to play No. 6 Florida, who recently upset No. 1 Tennessee. By the time the Tigers hit the road, Florida will likely be ranked inside the top three of the AP Poll. Missouri opened SEC play by taking on No. 2 Auburn.
There's very few, if any, "easy" games in the conference this season. Playing on the road just adds another obstacle.
"It's the best league in the country," Byington said. "Best league ever, from what some stats are saying. And look, whatever the road against teams is going to be tough."
A loss against either of LSU or Vanderbilt at home would've been a non-significant hit to Missouri's NCAA Tournament chances. The road won't get easier from here, but the Tigers have built a good foundation to start their home schedule.
"Being able to now move on the road, it gives us an opportunity moving forward to go against one of the top teams in the country and also a potential No. 1 seed (in the tournament) and that's what we're facing. I just want our guys to play free and play to their instincts."