Dennis Gates Comments on the Resignation of His Mentor, Leonard Hamilton
The college basketball world received a shakeup Monday, with Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton announcing he will resign at the end of the season, his 23rd with the program.
Hamilton was one of the most significant mentors for Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, who was a member of Hamilton's staff as a graduate assistant from 2004-2005, then as an assistant from 2011-2019.
"Coach Hamilton has been a tremendous support system for me in my life," Gates said in a press conference Friday. "He'll continue to do so. "
Over his career with the Seminoles, Hamilton was named ACC Coach of the Year three times. He'll retire as the program's winningest head coach after guiding Florida State on three trips to Sweet 16 and once to the Elite Eight.
"What he's done for the game of basketball is definitely something that's unmatched. He's not focused on getting to the Hall of Fame. He's focused on getting getting to heaven, and he's touched so many people, and he's used this platform as a ministry for himself, to impact and change lives."
Hamilton is currently the sixth longest tenured active head coach, just behind Randy Bennett of St. Mary's. He's built a coaching tree of a long list of disciples,
Gates has relied on Hamilton through his career rise, earning his first head coaching job at Cleveland State in 2019 after eight seasons as an assistant under Florida State. Gates has mentioned on several ocassions the advice Hamilton has offered him, including on how to recover from a rough seaosn like Missouri had last year, going winless in the Southeastern Conference.
Whatever advice Hamilton offered has seemed to work, as Missouri (17-5, 6-3) is well on its way to a NCAA Tournament bid and Gates making a strong case to win the National Coach of the Year award at the end of this season.
""He'll be missed as it relates to mentorship as college young college coaches try and strive to become head coaches. I want to thank his family for sharing him with so so many people and sharing him with me because of the impact he had on my life as a supporter, mentor, but also someone that I can lean on consistently."
