Dennis Gates Identifies Key Separators in Mizzou's Loss to Texas A&M
The No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers competed with the No. 10-ranked Texas A&M Aggies in a tightly contested Southeastern Conference battle that came down to a 3-point shot made by Wade Taylor IV with less than two seconds remaining to seal a victory for the Aggies.
Its the second straight loss for Missouri, who has experienced the unforgiving nature of the SEC this past week. The Tigers first fell 81-85 to No. 4 Tennessee on Wednesday. There's no moral victories, but falling to two teams within the top 10 by a combined seven points but nothing to show for it is a disappointing result for the Tigers.
"The ironic thing about this conference, you can play well and still lose a game.," Gates said. "That's how good this conference is. ... How much better Do you want our guys to play? I want them to continue to build on and continue to get better."
Texas A&M entered Saturday's matchup with the fifth best rebounding differential in the country at +9.8, but Missouri only lost the rebounding battle 34 to 32. However, Gates did find the second chance points, or a lack therof in Missouri's case, to be a key separator.
"Conversion of the second chance points is one that stands out to me. That's where Texas A&M is one of the best in the country, not just receiving the rebounds, but also second chance points, and we weren't able to execute how we how we wanted to."
Missouri and Texas A&M both grabbed 11 offensive rebounds, but Texas A&M turned that into 18 second chance points and Missouri just nine.
Ultimately, Missouri was able to hold their own against the Aggies in most categories. Despite falling down 12-0 in the opening six minutes, Missouri eventually was able to find their groove.
The Tigers even overwhelmingly won battles in categories like bench points (26 to 6) or fast-break points (17 to 2). Missouri even shot 85 percent from the free-throw line while Texas A&M shot 60.9 percent.
Contributions from those areas is what propelled Missouri to make the comeback, not taking their first lead of the game until 8:50 remained.
"We won some categories, and I'm proud of that. Five minutes of time where we took the lead, I thought it showed character and our team to be able to continue to play to the final buzzer is very important."
But, for Gates, it was the other areas that Texas A&M won, like second chance points, that Gates found to be the biggest difference makers in the game.
"When we look at and try to figure out, where did we lose the game, it's small things."
For Missouri, the loss was bookended by deciding factors. With the shot from Taylor being the final nail in the coffin, and the lack of execution early putting them in a hole to begin.
Early on, the offensive execution could've been aided with some trips to the free-throw line, which Missouri failed to draw.
"We didn't execute the game plan early, because there was no fouls called on them. They had eight free throws to our zero attempts to start the game. ... We got to do better. We got to be able to draw fouls in those situations and ultimately sell the play a little bit better."
Missouri has proved in both of its recent losses it can with certainty compete with the top of the teams in the country. As evident from both, the correction in smaller categories could go a long way.
"I'm excited to watch the film tonight and see what else we can learn, but also bounce back, and that's what's going to be important in this league."
