Dennis Gates Praises Projected Lottery Draft Pick Ahead of Matchup with South Carolina
It's safe to say that South Carolina hasn't undergone the type of season that coach Lamont Parris would have hoped for. A standout in an otherwise tough season, sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles has offered a glimmer of hope for the Gamecocks.
After suffering 13 consecutive losses in the Southeastern Conference, South Carolina (11-16, 1-13) notched its first victory of conference play with an 84-69 routing of Texas. Murray-Boyles willed his team to victory, posting team-highs of 22 points and 10 rebounds while swatting three shots.
This type of stat line has become the norm for the 6-foot-7, 231 lbs South Carolina native. So far this season, he has put together averages of 15.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting an SEC-best 57.2% from the field.
Murray-Boyles' performance has not gone unnoticed. It has translated into NBA draft buzz, with the latest projections from NBA on SI placing him as a top-10 selection.
A struggling team does not indicate a lack of talent. The Missouri Tigers (20-7, 9-5), who went winless in the SEC a year ago, have turned heads with stellar play lately — even rising to the No. 14 position in the most recent AP polls. Tigers coach Dennis Gates endorsed Murray-Boyles on Monday ahead of their matchup on Tuesday in Columbia, Mo.
"Murray-Boyles is an All-League guy, first team. He is on every draft board and should," Gates said. "He is a terrific basketball player and he is a challenge."
While Missouri offers a dynamic scoring offense as one of the most efficient teams in the conference, a weak spot for the team has been getting consistent stops on defense. In conference play, the Tigers are allowing the third highest defensive field goal percentage at 45.7%.
Gates took time to address the Tigers' most recent loss, in which Missouri fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 92-85. In defeat, the Tigers allowed the Razorbacks to convert at a 54.7% rate from the field.
Murray-Boyles' efficiency at the basket sets the stage for an intriguing matchup. Gates emphasized a key to success will be tightening up defensively and limiting the opponent’s opportunities.
"You have to be able to be able to minimize certain things in certain areas and do a great job, but more importantly you cannot foul guys and create and give up and-ones," Gates said. "You've got to be able to get early positioning, you have to be able to get deflection. You can't just allow certain things to happen."
Regardless of the opponent, Gates stressed the importance of two-way basketball, mentioning that the defense can't afford to put the offense at a disadvantage and vice-versa. Murray-Boyles is the anchor of the Gamecocks' defense and offers a significant roadblock for a Missouri team on the heels of a streaky shooting night.
The Tigers and Gamecocks tip off at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in Mizzou Arena.
