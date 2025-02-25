Mizzou Center Taken Off Injury Report for South Carolina Matchup
After missing the 92-85 loss against the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday night, Missouri Tigers center Josh Gray was taken off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's night matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks, per the Southeastern Conference's Availability Report.
The center missed action due to an undisclosed illness, but returns to the lineup against his former team. Gray played at South Carolina from 2021-24, before entering the transfer portal and coming to Missouri this season.
Though the Tigers won the rebounding battle over the Razorbacks — including a 17-8 advantage in the offensive rebounding category — his absence was felt within the interior. They allowed 44 points in the paint, and aside from Peyton Marshall's three minutes of playing time, they were without a true traditional big man.
Missouri still has an impressive 9-5 record in the SEC, but Gray's return will play a key factor against South Carolina. The Gamecocks finally won their first game in conference play in a 84-69 win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, holding a 1-13 record heading into the game.
Another notable piece of the availability report is that for the first time this season, Trent Burns is listed as "questionable" rather than "out." The freshman has yet to suit up due to a foot injury, but could be working his way into potential playing time by the end of the season.
In recent weeks, Burns has noticeably appeared more frequently in pregame warm-ups. There's no exact time table for when he might appear, but the designation makes the possibility of him playing more reasonable. Especially with a lack of depth at the center position, he could be utilized even if it's late in the year.
For now, however, it'll just be Gray that returns from the injury report.
The Tigers will tip-off against South Carolina at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Mizzou Arena, eyeing to get back on a winning track as March inches closer.
