Mizzou Sees Minimal Movement in Week 17 Poll Updates
After a 1-1 week that featured an emphatic home win and a disappointing home loss, the Missouri Tigers didn't see substantial movement in the national rankings.
The week started with an impressive 110-98 victory over the then-ranked No. 4 Alabama Crimson, effectively beating them at their own game. The Tigers got out and ran, outscoring and out-pacing Alabama. Forward Mark Mitchell led the way for the Tigers, finishing the game with 31 points.
Missouri's play didn't look as polished against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. The Tigers looked one step behind the Razorbacks on both sides of the ball and John Calipari and his team took advantage of it, grabbing a win that positively helped their March Madness chances.
The Tigers are now 20-7 overall and 9-5 in conference play, finding themselves tied for fifth place in the conference alongside Texas A&M. With only four games remaining on its schedule and one marquee matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at home, the Tigers have the chance to finish its season with four wins.
Here's where the Tigers sit in both major polls after a win over Alabama and a loss against Arkansas:
AP Top 25
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Auburn, 25-2, 748
2. Duke, 24-3, 708
3. Florida, 24-3, 693
4. Houston, 23-4, 660
5. Tennessee, 22-5, 610
6. Alabama, 22-5, 607
7. St. John's, 24-4, 571
8. Michigan State, 22-5, 512
9. Iowa State, 21-6, 492
10. Texas Tech, 21-6, 467
11. Texas A&M, 20-7, 438
12. Wisconsin, 21-6, 384
13. Michigan, 20-6, 377
14. Clemson, 22-5, 352
15. Maryland, 21-6, 326
16. Missouri, 20-7, 263
17. Louisville, 21-6, 241
18. Memphis, 22-5, 205
19. Purdue, 19-9, 175
20. Saint Mary's, 25-4, 173
21. Arizona, 18-9, 159
22. Marquette, 20-7, 150
23. Kentucky, 18-9, 137
24. Mississippi State, 19-8, 89
25. Creighton, 19-8, 43
Schools Dropped Out
No. 25 Kansas
Others Receiving Votes
BYU 39, New Mexico 29, VCU 22, Ole Miss 15, UC San Diego 14, UCLA 13, Utah State 11, Kansas 11, Gonzaga 7, UConn 5, Drake 2, UC Davis 1, Oregon 1.