Dennis Gates Updates Injury Status of 3 Mizzou Players
Missouri will remain without three of its young players in its second game of the season due to injuries, head coach Dennis Gates announced in a press conference Thursday.
All three will be inactive in Missouri's game against SEMO on Friday.
The one that seems the closest to returning to the court is junior forward Trent Pierce, who practiced both Tuesday and Wednesday after missing the Tigers' first game of the season Monday. However, Gates held Pierce back from practicing Thursday. The details of Pierce's injury have yet to be revealed.
Pierce averaged 17 minutes, 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and one block per game last season.
Sophomore guard Annor Boateng is also dealing with an undisclosed injury. He is "day to day" according to Gates, with the team still evaluating his status.
Boateng appeared in 17 games last season, starting in seven of them. His best showing came early in non-conference play, scoring 10 points and grabbing three rebounds against Mississippi Valley State.
Finally, redshirt freshman center Trent Burns continues to work his way back from foot surgery that he underwent in September. According to Gates, Burns has yet to be fully cleared. The original timeline for Burns' return set him to miss the first 1-4 weeks of non-conference play.
Burns missed all of his true freshman season last year with a foot injury.
"He's right on course," Gates said in a press conference on Oct. 13. "The timing of everything is great. Obviously, there was a procedure done, and he's ahead of schedule in my eyes. Great to see him running, great to see him doing things, but we're going to make sure we get him to the game, and that's the most important thing."
Both Burns and Boateng are members of Missouri's 2024 class, a group Gates wants to see significant growth out of this season.
"Annor Boateng has made a big jump," Gates said. "I want those two guys to make the jump that's necessary in their career that will allow them the opportunity to push their team forward and play significant minutes. Trent Burns, same thing. This is his first year, would be playing, so he's still going to be considered a freshman. So in my eyes, I want him to be able to be a guy that earns all-freshman nomination."
Down these three players, Missouri will look to win its second win of the season Friday night in its home opener, hosting SEMO at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.