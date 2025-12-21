Mizzou to Hire Michigan's Chip Lindsey as Offensive Coordinator

The Missouri Tigers are set to hire Michigan's Chip Lindsey as the school's new offensive coordinator, the team announced Sunday morning. Lindsey was with the Wolverines for one season, with them ranking No. 58 in points per game this season.

Lindsey has had stints as both a coordinator and head coach at multiple stops throughout his career. He has a 15-19 record as a head coach during three seasons at Troy.



He started off his collegiate coaching career as Troy's quarterbacks coach in 2010. He went back to high school coaching after that, followed by an offensive analyst role with the Auburn from 2011 to 2013. He became the offensive coordinator for Southern Miss for the following two seasons, followed by a one-year stint as the offensive coordinator for Arizona State.



Lindsey then served as the offensive coordinator for Auburn alongside Gus Malzahn, who is familiar with Drinkwitz.

"We are excited to welcome Chip Lindsey to Mizzou to lead our offense," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press release. "He does a tremendous job of not only coaching and developing players but organizing and implementing the offense. He is an excellent offensive mind with wide range of experience from high school to offensive coordinator to college head coach. Chip is a tremendous addition to our coaching staff and someone who can seamlessly transition into the job."

Most recently, Lindsey spent time with UCF and North Carolina before heading to Michigan. Lindsey has been credited with the development of quarterback Drake Maye at North Carolina, who's now an MVP candidate for the New England Patriots.



Lindsey has also been credited with the quarterback development of Nick Mullens at Southern Miss, Jarrett Stidham at Auburn and Corey Robinson at Troy. He also coached elite players like A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf at Ole Miss, Omarion Hampton at North Carolina, Kerryon Johnson at Auburn and Courtland Sutton at SMU.

"I could not be happier to have the opportunity to work with Eli Drinkwitz in Columbia," Lindsey said. "What Coach Drinkwitz has done at Mizzou over that past six years is remarkable. You couple that with the commitment the University of Missouri has made to the football program, this is one of the most attractive coordinator jobs in the country. The commitment and infrastructure in place from an organizational standpoint and the talent on the field is truly exciting."

Drinkwitz mentioned Tuesday that a driving force in who the Tigers hire to replace Kirby Moore as the offensive coordinator was experience. Per Drinkwitz, it takes an experienced coach to find success in the Southeastern Conference. Lindsey has that experience.



"This league doesn't allow for training wheels," Drinkwitz said in a press conference. "There's not a lot of first-time play callers having a lot of success in this league. Gotta have an understanding of who you are, what your identity is, and so for me, that's going to be a priority in this thing. It's going to be somebody who I feel like has been in the fire before and understands it, knows what they're getting into."

What follows the addition of Lindsey to the coaching staff will be interesting to follow, including any staffers or players that could follow him from Michigan. A notable name could be former five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who could command a lot of interest and money if he decides to enter the transfer portal.

