Dowell Catches Fire from Deep in Tigers' Return Home
Missouri showed few signs of a hangover from its loss to bitter rival Kansas in the Border War matchup in Kansas City. In a rebound from its first loss of the Kellie Harper era, Missouri knocked off the Salukis of Southern Illinois 81-50.
Shannon Dowell typically establishes a presence in the paint with a fierce offensive attack, seemingly capable of scoring at will while absorbing contact. On Tuesday night, she expanded her typical range by about 20 feet.
Entering the matchup with the Salukis, Dowell had yet to make her first three-pointer with the Tigers — she made 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, sinking a new career high in triples. She had not hit a single three-pointer all season, going 0-4 across the first four games for the Tigers.
The knockdown shooting night from Dowell translated to the free-throw line. She sank all 10 of her shots from the charity stripe while scoring a game-high 30 points. Dowell's performance also matches her second-best career scoring total while playing just 22 minutes.
While at Illinois State, she scored 30 against Drake in the 2025 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. She followed up that showing with a career-high 37 points in the Women's NIT in a matchup with Troy.
Dowell will have an opportunity for a repeat effort when she faces Troy once again, as the Tigers host the Trojans at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Missouri Arena.