Everything Dennis Gates, John Calipari Said After Mizzou's Win Over Arkansas
In battles against John Calipari, Dennis Gates now has the upper hand.
The Missouri Tigers head coach won for the second time in his career as a head coach against Calipari, now with the Arkansas Razorbacks after a legendary 15-year run with Kentucky.
Gates' Tigers pulled out a 83-65 win over Calipari's Razorbacks.
Missouri moved to 4-1 in Southeastern Conference play while Arkansas fell to 0-5.
The two coaches find themselves in very different spots. Here's a transcript what both had to say after the game Saturday.
Dennis Gates, Missouri Head Coach
Opening Statement:
"Well, I wanna thank our fans, our students specifically for getting back on time safe. And obviously, our community that showed up. I thought the atmosphere helped us, and it helped us in a way where that run, whether it was a three-point lead, it went to six early in the game and all the way up to a 18-0 run, where we had the scoreboard 18 to 2. That was a tough team that we played, very physical. That's why I opted to go to zone because of their paint touches. And I thought our guys responded no matter what haymaker, Arkansas threw.
I thought our guys responded in a way, specifically Jacob Crews on that put-back and obviously his drive in the first half all the way to Tamar [Bates]’ ability to rebound. I was on him a little bit just from a rebounding standpoint and blocking out. And obviously, Mark Mitchell. Mark Mitchell did a tremendous job, and I just opted to go small tonight to keep our matchup advantage. And more importantly, we played a game soon enough."
On the advantages of playing smaller lineups:
"Well, first of all, Trent Pierce’s versatility allows us to be in that way. Jacob Crews' versatility and then obviously, Mark Mitchell. This dude, there's not enough I can say about these two to my right and left [Bates and Mitchell] of what they bring and the toughness that they bring to the table, but also their ability to coach each other and respond. I'll keep saying this, when I get to the huddle, they've already had their time out, and I I'm always feeling like I'm repeating myself, or repeating what one of our leaders or one of our players have said in terms of what the solution or the next option should be offensively or defensively. So this player led, it’s player provoked. They push each other, they fight for each other, and they give to each other."
On Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates reaching 1,000 Career Points:
"I am thankful to coach both of those young men, as well as our entire team. Their development. it’s not about basketball, their development and confidence through their development allows them to now look past maybe what their faults were before we got them. And they're concentrating on the men that they will become, the leaders they will become. They're my captains at the end of the day, and they were not paying attention to a 1,000 points.
Great accomplishment. Don't get me wrong. These young men wanna win ball games, and they'll do anything they have to do. They'll put their bodies on the line each and every day, but they have fell in love with the process and they lead the process that our team has fallen in love with.
And it’s player led, I coach my heart out. I coach our guys hard in practice and they coach themselves in the game almost. And it's almost to a perspective of how well they're preparing, but also our staff and their preparation in the hours and the minutes and the details that we don't leave uncovered. And they allow me to coach them with my heart. And when you coach a kid with your heart, they know it. They know if it's fake. They know if it's real, and they respond a certain way. And these guys are running through a wall, not just for me, but for each other. And obviously, the logo that's on their chest."
On Jacob Crews' recent play:
"So he attacked the basket today, and finished with a dunk. And that is great to see because he gives us a balance of shooting as well. And I can't wait to see him string off the same amount of threes, if not more than what Grill has been doing. The thing is that you have to look at he's tough as nails and he's hard on himself. So think about that transition 3. I want him to make it. I want him to shoot it. He was so mad. He missed that shot that it started to distract him a little bit. And he put up his wall like most kids do when they're hurt or bothered by something in frustration.
But the growth that he's made is he put that wall back down, got back in, made plays, made winning plays. So for me, I want our guys to continue to play with their instincts, and that's what that's what he's done. That's what they'll continue to do, and that's what I'm gonna keep demanding."
On Arkansas only taking eight free-throw attempts:
"We were out of rotation. We didn't spend much time in rotation. Our guys were in stances. They were prepared. They were talking.They were pointing. They were doing all the things that we demand and have been demanding from day 1. And ultimately, being able to rebound, +1 in the rebounding margin, that's great to see. I just think our guys did it without fouling and they did it with a conscious effort. They knew the game plan and that was part of the game plan.
Our zone helped us and it helped us tremendously because they were getting a lot of paint touches and rim shots when they were trying to go on those runs. And that's what offset and allowed us to get back double digit leads."
On the team's mindset, playing with chip on shoulder;
"This is a group that has not complained ever on anything. Any situation. Whether it's been 5 a.m. wake ups for conditioning. Whether it's been double days for practices. Whether we've done all defense practices or all offense. These guys have not blanked one time. And the amount of resilience that that shows is ultimately a great sign that this team has even more room to grow.
We're not even at our peak. I don't think we're playing well. I'm just being honest with you. I'm dead serious. And you guys may laugh at it. But I'm telling you, we have about two or three more steps to go.
And in June, I think our 1st team building with [team psychologist] Dr.Carr, I talked about us being ranked by the end of December or January. And the guys immediately say that we don't need to be ranked, coach. That's what they said. They don't wanna be ranked. They don't care.
They do not care about any of that. At the end of the day, our goal at the end of the day is to be in San Antonio, Texas. That's the one goal we have. And that's what we talk about."
On what the team needs to improve on:
"I'm looking for 100% of our team playing well at the same time. Josh Gray didn't play well today. One of the best defenders in the conference. He did not play well today. He was slow to the ball and he knows it. So from an unselfish standpoint, he was great cheering for his teammates, cheering for Mark. We didn't click on all cylinders and there's certain things that I see that you guys may not see. I can't tell you, I'm gonna keep that secret to myself, but I just think our team has growth and we've been going in this direction for a long time. And what it’s been is gradual, it has been gradual, it has been at a pace that's been allowing guys to put things in perspective, see themselves in the mirror, address their shortcomings and allow me to coach them hard.
When Mark Mitchell allows me to coach him hard, which is every day. His nickname is easy. And when I say I try to get him off his rocker every once in a while, he’ll just smile at me. And that's a good sign because that's the pulse of our entire team. I can get on Bates’ skin every once in a while, but he knows me by now, and he even laughs and cracks jokes, from time to time.
And at the end of the day, these guys, they know when you're real, they know when you're fake. I wanna thank each and every last one of their parents because I'm gonna tell you something right now. You think I coach them hard? Their parents coach them harder. I gotta tell my pseudo assistant coaches, hey, guys, I got it this week because they are quick to get these guys on the same page.
And our parents are have been tremendous in the trust, and they push their kids back to me if they ever tried to complain. And they don't accept any kind of excuses or anything like that. So I'm thankful for our parents. We have a group chat that we all talk talk talk. We talk consistently on our group chat.
Just parents and coach Gates and the dialogue starts there. Our parents are on the same page. They're not worried about the rankings. Our parents are. And when you have unselfishness like that, I'll take that any day of the week."
John Calipari, Arkansas Head Coach
Opening Statement:
"Disappointed in our start. We went with the big lineup. We had some bad matchups. Like the fact that we never gave in, we never stopped. 10-point game. We got the ball. We get fouled. And then all of a sudden, it's what we've done every game, like every game.
And there's a spell of three minutes in the first half, three or four, and then there's a spell of two or three minutes in the second half. And we're not able to overcome those things. So we gotta, keep working.
Boogie [Fland]’s hand he fell in the game at our place against Florida. Billy jumped on him so his hand is pretty bad. Don't know what we'll do going forward, but he's gotta we gotta make sure we get that thing right."
On only taking eight free-throw attempts:
"Well, my guess is we touched that lane 55 times. We had 35 touches lane touches in the first half. And maybe some of these teams are really good at guarding the bumps and all the other stuff, but we're driving the ball. And the idea is to get fouled.
So we're gonna keep driving it. See if they'll call and we'll see."
On Missouri's 18-0 scoring run:
"You're calling timeouts. You're doing everything you can to stem the tide. Again, 50/50 balls, all those things, kick out threes. You know, they made those shots and some of them were us, but they had to make them. You gotta give them Missouri credit. They're a good team. Shoot the ball well. They'll physically fight. And, like I said, I was disappointed in that span.
… And then you get it to 10 in that span. And all of a sudden, that's the game. So, you know, the importance of those stretches, we've been talking about them. We've been showing it on tape. Again, I say, you can't worry about how you're playing so that affects you on both sides of the ball.
Just play. And like I said, we've been positive and trying to get that mentality, mindset right. But we'll see."
On Missouri's physicality:
"The whole league is physical and they got good players and good coaches. This is a hard league. We're gonna have to figure stuff out. And they're not like, ‘okay, you got this game coming up.’ No. And it's everybody in the league, not just Arkansas. Everybody has got games against really good teams, and you gotta you gotta figure it out. We had a couple chances to win some games and we didn't.
Then you start like this today, but they didn't stop playing. They kept fighting, gave ourselves a chance and then let go of the rope."
On what positives he sees from Arkansas' performance:
"Z[vonimir Ivišić stepped up and did some good things.I thought [Jonas] Aidoo fought. We gotta get good play out of a lot of people. You can't have guys play poorly, turn it over, do those things. And again, we're not one of those teams. We only had 13 turnovers, but Aidoo had 4. DJ Wagner had 4. So that's 8 of your 13. The rest of the guys weren't throwing it all over the place. And 13 isn't a crazy number. You get up 15, 16, now you got problems. I'd like it to be 11 or 12, but 13.
The rest of it is 50/50 balls. I mean, we don't come up with. Again, how many offensive rebounds? They only had 11. But, again, the last couple games, they've gotten so many free throws the last couple games. So many more free throws than us. It's hard. So we gotta either stop fouling or we gotta get some fouls. Like, make it so obvious that they gotta I don't know. But the last two games have been the margin of free throws, like, not close.
And like I said, I know it was 35 touches in the first half. My guess is it was at least 20 in the second half. Maybe more. And you’d have to look at the ones that could have been called fouls on the driving in. Was that a foul or not? You look at it."
On the impact of Ivišić, team's mindset moving forward:
" Well he's blocking shots. He got 10 rebounds. I want him to be that and then make a couple threes. You don't have to make five. But when my team can't make shots, then we’ll go to him. But, again, he's been hurt. We've been hurt all year.
Look, all I can tell you is, my whole thought is, how do I keep this team in a mindset that they understand it's the team that beat Michigan. It's a team that went on the road and won. It's a team that's won tough games, lost a couple tough ones. And then you get in this league, it could demoralize you. And we got nine guys. And if Boogie's out for a while, we may have eight guys. Well, guess what those 8 guys gotta do. Play well. All of them. Can't have four of the eight and get it done. And that means, again, mindsets. How do we get them? I was talking to be free and loose on offense. And we were. Missed shotts though. Didn't get to the line as much as we like. But, Missouri's a good team. They deserve to win that game."