Mizzou Signee Jason Crowe, Jr. Reaches Impressive Career Milestone

In a historic night for California High School basketball, 5-Star Missouri Tigers signee Jason Crowe, Jr. solidified himself as one of the greatest players to ever come through the state, securing the California all time scoring record in a win against Beverly Hills High School on December 9, 2025.

The 6-foot-3, 170 lb. guard from Inglewood High School erupted for a massive scoring outburst in the lopsided, 112-75, victory, which brought his career total to 3,682 points, a mark he reached in just 100 games.

California has a new all-time scoring leader.



Jason Crowe Jr., a @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School POY Watch List member, went off for 51 to rewrite the record books.



Photo: @SCNext

Video: @brhoops pic.twitter.com/BuwwrrEkan — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) December 10, 2025

Crowe, Jr. has been one of the state's most prolific scorers throughout his entire varsity career, which actually began at Lynwood High School in 2022. As a freshman that season, he averaged 36 points per game, while also adding 5.4 assists and 3.4 steals as well.

He transferred to Inglewood ahead of his junior year, and continued his absolutely incredible scoring pace. That winter, Crowe, Jr. averaged 35.3 points per game, and as a senior this year, he is up to almost 44 points per contest. He's also added over five assists and five steals per game as well, showing off his multifaceted skill set.

His record breaking night against Beverly Hills was a 51 point outburst, which tied his highest scoring output of the season.

With 12 games left to play, not including any potential playoff run for Inglewood, Crowe, Jr. has an opportunity to completely smash the record and set himself up to hold it for a long time to come.

The previous record holder, Tounde Yessoufou, was the state's leading scorer for less than a year, having set the record himself in February of 2025. He is now a freshman for Baylor, averaging just under 18 points per game for the Bears in the early stages of the season.

Crowe, Jr. is the one of two 5-Star commits in the Tigers' 2026 recruiting class, and is currently ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of California and the No. 9 overall prospect in the entire nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

Though Missouri has certainly already found solid success under Dennis Gates on the recruiting trail, the 2026 class, which also includes fellow 5-Star Toni Bryant and 4-Star Aidan Chronister, is clearly his most impressive group yet.

