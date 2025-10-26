Mizzou Central

Future Tigers Shine Under Friday Night Lights

Several members of Missouri's 2026 recruiting class together strong outings for their high school teams this week, but only a few can be among the top performers. Check out this week's list.

Mason Woods

2026 Missouri commit Micah Nickerson during his official visit to Columbia / Credit @19jumpman on Instagram
With just over a month to spare until the early signing period kicks off, Missouri has completely rewritten the narrative on its 2026 recruiting class.

The Tigers entered the 2025 season with just 10 commitments, but have now doubled that total and hold 20 highly talented prospects. While there is still ground to make up between Missouri and the teams among the top of the SEC, Eli Drinkwitz and the staff have truly done an excellent job responding with their backs against the wall.

Take a look at which of the Tigers' now 20 commitments put together the most impressive performances for their high school teams this week.

EDGE Micah Nickerson - South Pike High School (Magnolia, Mississippi)

Columbia (9-0) 49, South Pike (3-5) 36

Magnolia, Mississippi defensive end Micah Nickerson on his official visit to the University of Missouri. / via @19jumpman on Instagram, Mizzou Athletics

One of the more recent additions to Missouri's 2026 recruiting class, Micah Nickerson, put together a very strong performance for his team despite a losing effort. South Pike fell to undefeated Columbia High School, 49-36, but the future Tigers' defender finished with six tackles, 2.0 TFL's, a sack and three quarterback pressures.

Nickerson was a lone bright spot on a South Pike defense that has hit a rough patch in recent weeks. After allowing just 14.5 points per game through the first six weeks, the Eagles have allowed over 55 points per game the in their last two outings.

S Carter Stewart - Shadow Creek High School (Pearland, Texas)

Pearland (9-0) 21, Shadow Creek (5-3) 14

After helping his team to a dominant win the week prior, Carter Stewart and the Shadow Creek Sharks fell to Pearland High School, 21-14. Despite the loss, the Missouri commit played well, finishing with 13 tackles on the night.

Though he was mostly quiet in coverage, Stewart was a strong final line of defense for his team, and helped keep the game within reach.

In seven appearances this season, the 3-Star safety prospect has compiled 35 tackles, 2.0 TFL's, four pass deflections and two interceptions.

QB Gavin Sidwar - La Salle College High School (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania)

La Salle (8-1) 56, Father Judge (3-7) 7

While the other two members of this list were unable to help their teams actually secure a victory, Gavin Sidwar continued his dominant run of taking down opposing defenses with a 56-7 drubbing of Father Judge High School.

While he, as well as many other starters, left the game early because of its lopsided nature, the future Tigers' signal caller still managed to leave his mark. Sidwar finished 6-of-8 through the air for 114 yards and two scores

Through nine games, Missouri's lone quarterback commit in the 2026 class has thrown for 2,160 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

