Everything Dennis Gates Said After Mizzou's Loss to Illinois
The Missouri Tigers fell just short to the Illinois Fighting Illini, losing 80-77 and falling to 10-2 on the season.
The loss broke a 10-game win streak for Missouri, but was still a strong showing that head coach Dennis Gates was proud of. Here's everything Gates said in his press conference following the loss.
Opening Statement:
"Outstanding atmosphere. I'm not excited about the outcome of the game nor spurts within that game. I thought Illinois did a great job on the boards in the first. Our guys completely changed that narrative in the second half. Ultimately, we forced 17 turnovers and we had [12] points off of turnovers and we should've been able to convert a little bit better in that area.
When it comes down to the free-throw shooting, we gotta get better on the line. We was 28 for 37, Illinois hit their first 22 free throws, except for that last one.
I thought we had a great look [on the last shot], could've called timeout but I wasn't gonna get an open shot. More open than what we got with two-versus-one versus a set defense.
So, I trust our players and trust what they do and ultimately, it [the final shot] was in and out."
On how the possibility of Illinois fouling in the final seconds influenced his decision making on the final posession:
"That's the other part of the game from an analytical standpoint. I had Trent Pierce, Jacob Crews on a two-versus-one and we got a shot up and you're not gonna get an open shot more than that and obviously, Illinois defenitely would've fouled and they would've been a set defensive position and I didn't want them to be in a set defensive position."
On the atmosphere:
"It was fun. It was a March game. I thought the atmosphere was great. But what we did not do in this game, we didn't hold the lead for a period of time that I thought would've stressed Illinois out a little bit more. I thought our guys fought back, and got the lead in the first half coming out of the gate, then late in the first half. Then again late in the second half. But to only have six minutes of lead in that game, that's a tough position to be in. But it was a great atmosphere. Both staffs, both coaches. I've got tremendous respect for the program but I wish we could've come away with a win. And it was a great NCAA Tournament atmosphere, that's what it looked like to me."
On the team's performance in the second half:
I'm proud of our team, and I'll continue to say that. That's what I told them in the locker room. I'm proud of them. I love them. We cut the lead two or three times between the 11 minute mark and the nine minute mark, and each time Illinois made a tough shot, made a tough shot, so they had timely execution.
The thing that we didn't do is hang our head and we kept fighting. We kept our foot on the shovel and we kept digging. And that's the sign of a good team. What I like is our depth. Marcus Allen changed the game in the second half for us. Peyton Marshall changed the game in the second half for us. Those guys ignited something, and we just built on top of that. And what I'm thankful for is the way we respond in adversity. That's what the last, I guess our two losses, provides. It provides Intel of how our guys have stayed connected through a little adversity, but more importantly, they've stuck together and they've dug themselves out of certain situations. We got to do a better job in terms of executing those defensive assignments in those moments. But sometimes players just make big plays and you can't, can't do nothing about it,
On the changing momentum throughout the game:
What I am proud about is the fact that, my first time out in the first half, think about that, we hadn't seen a lot the lead in a while, so I wanted to call a time out so our guys can be in a situation where they have the lead. And Illinois came back, and they ended the half with an unbelievable run in a minute 30 seconds. You fast forward to the second half, when we got the lead again. We just couldn't get that —— whether it's that extra loose ball, think about the trip, when Tamar Bates went after a ball and K[asparas] J[akucionis] tripped him and dove after ball. [There] wasn't free throws, and that's okay. Referees not going to be perfect. I'm not complaining about referees, but I know what should have happened, because that play happened right in front of me.
But again, I didn't mean to get a tech, but I had to, I had to. I had to get a tech. And our guys responded from that technical foul. Because if I did not get a technical foul on that, lord knows what would have taken place the entire game. What I do know is in front of me, Ant[hony] Robinson fell. I don't think he fell on his own, but that was after a couple other situations that took place. And I credit Illinois for playing through contact, playing physical, and our guys played physical too, and played through contact. Referees can't call everything, and they won't, but some of them I thought was able to execute on the free-throw line, and Ant Robinson should have been on free throw line on that one."
On the status of guard Caleb Grill, who practiced with the team the day before the game:
"I have no comment about Caleb Grill, he didn't play today. I'm going to continue to put that into our doctors hands, but it's great to see him practice."