Mizzou Tigers Grab Commitment From 3-Star LB JJ Bush
The Missouri Tigers have just added another commitment in their 2026 class, this time in four-star linebacker JJ Bush. Bush recently decommitted from Arkansas after the firing of head coach Sam Pittman.
Bush is a four-star recruit from Theodore High School, ranked No. 271 in the country. He's also earned the No. 14 in Alabama and No. 17 among all linebackers nationally.
The Alabama native took visits to Cincinnati, LSU and Arkansas, along with the Tigers, with LSU's visit the most impactful. It came down to both Tigers squads, with Missouri coming out on top. There was plenty of buzz surrounding Bush going to Missouri the first time around, but he ultimately chose the Tigers.
Bush was quite productive as a junior, recording 69 tackles and six sacks, along with an interception. He also played running back, recording 344 yards and six touchdowns on that end.
The commitment of Bush came as a bit of a surprise, but the Tigers have finally added their second linebacker in the class. He joins three-star St. Louis native Keenan Harris at that position group, with three-star DQ Forkpa also at the top of the list of targets. This is the fourth straight defensive commitment for the Tigers over the last few weeks.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/2025)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-8, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- LB JJ Bush. 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)