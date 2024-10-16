Everything Missouri Men’s Basketball Players Mark Mitchell, Tony Perkins Said at 2024 SEC Media Days
The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball program participated in the 2024 SEC Basketball Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday.
Tigers head coach Dennis Gates took the podium to discuss the upcoming season and transfer guards Mark Mitchell and Tony Perkins spoke to the media as well as SEC Network.
Below is everything Mitchell and Perkins said to the SEC Network during their time.
Mark Mitchell
On things he has learned about Coach Gates:
MITCHELL: “There are probably a lot of things. Obviously, everything he told me in the recruiting process came true, and who he is as a person being authentic and being real each and every day. I did not know he was such a unique human and a really cool guy. He is not your typical high major basketball coach, but he really gets to know his players and checks up on us. He has a family environment, and me being able to see my family and them being able to come to practice, he doesn’t care, and they could come every day if they wanted to, because he doesn’t have anything to hide. I think that just shows the kind of person that he is and how he brings us into his family, allows our families to be inserted into the program.”
On potential development playing for Coach Gates:
MITCHELL: “I think in a lot of ways. I think just growing and showing who I am as a player but also just growing as myself as a person. Focusing on the offseason growing in all aspects and not just basketball, but I think that is something that will improve my game even more. When you take everything else into account it all comes back out on the court so focusing on the little things in life to be a better basketball player.”
Tony Perkins
On how long it took to get comfortable with new teammates:
PERKINS: “I would say in the first three days, honestly. I knew a few of them because I played with them. Just hanging out with the guys. We had a meeting where we all spent like an hour or two getting to know each other and different backgrounds. Then us being on the court together and just learning the different strengths and weaknesses about each other and then trying to help each other out.”
On lessons you can share with the underclassmen on the team:
PERKINS: “Just the patience of the game. Slowing down the game and there is never a reason that you feel like you got to score fast when you’re down 10 with three or two minutes to go. I have been in situations where I have been getting blown out, and then in the last two minutes, I’ve had to come back. So, I just tell them to be patient, always play at your pace. Don’t let anyone speed you up, and just certain ways you can see the game on the offensive end and the defensive end.”