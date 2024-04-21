Former Missouri Forward Jordan Butler Transfers to South Carolina
After entering the transfer portal on Friday night, former 4-star forward Jordan Butler has officially committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Butler, a native of Greenville, SC, is headed back home.
Butler appeared in 30 games this season, playing only 11 minutes per game. In those minutes he averaged 2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. He shot 39.7% from the field and 16% from the perimeter.
Out of high school, Butler ranked as the No. 131 player in the country and the second-best player from South Carolina. He held offers from South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Wake Forest, Georgia and Georgia Tech out of high school.
The Tigers recently picked up former Duke forward Mark Mitchell, while also having their eyes set on former Pepperdine forward Jevon Porter and 5-star big man and Kentucky de-commit Jayden Quaintance. Butlers transfer opens up one more roster spot for one of Porter and Quaintance to potentially jump on board.