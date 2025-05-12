Former Mizzou Guard Standing Out in Pre-NBA Draft Process
Despite not receiving an invitation to the NBA combine, former Missouri Tigers guard Caleb Grill is making a name for himself during his pre-draft process. He's currently competing at the NBA G League Camp and so far, has been one of the best of the bunch.
Competing on Team 2 out of four teams, Grill has made an impact in both live action games, individual drills and testing measurements. A combination of all of those things has led to Grill starting to jump onto some NBA radars.
Arguably, the biggest area where Grill shined was his vertical jump. He always appeared to be a large vertical leaper while with the Tigers, but he proved it during the drills at the G League Camp by posting a 38-inch vertical. He followed that up with a 2.70-second shuttle run, which was also the best of anybody competing.
Grill is grateful to continue his playing career past college. It works out that he is now finding some pre-draft success as he tries to further his basketball playing.
"I'm just going to keep enjoying basketball for as long as I can, for however long that takes me," Grill said. "That's what I'm going to keep doing."
Things got better for Grill as the G League camp progressed, posting multiple solid outings in the live-action portion of the camp. In his first game, Grill scored nine points on 3-for-6 shooting. His second was much better, however, going for 19 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Three of those field goals were triples, as well.
The veteran guard is starting to garner some draft attention from scouts and other draft analysts. DraftExpress's Jon Chepkevich gave Grill a shoutout on Sunday evening, commenting on his defense and plus-minus ability, along with his offense.
Grill was a high-impact player for the Tigers all season long and was a key contributor to their success. Despite the rough patches of the season, Grill was a constant for the team, both on the court and off it. He emerged as a great leader and helped the Tigers in that aspect during those rough spots.
"It was just a grueling season, and the fact that we were able to make it to where we're at, I just couldn't be more appreciative when looking back at it," Grill said.
The former Iowa State Cyclone and UNLV Rebel had the most productive season of his six-year career, averaging 13.7 points on 47.2% shooting from the field and 39.6% from three. All of those numbers were career-highs for him, along with his 86.4% free-throw percentage.
He had some impressive highlights and moments for the Tigers this year. His 33-point performance in the third game of the season against Eastern Washington might be at the top of that list, raining down eight triples and only missing two. He also went for 22 points and six made triples in an upset road victory over the eventual national champion Florida Gators.
Grill isn't locked into landing an NBA contract, but his early efforts at the G League Camp are a step in the right direction. If he gets called up to the NBA combine, that would be the next best thing. At the very least, he's earned himself some recognition with his athleticism, effort and lights-out shooting.