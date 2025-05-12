Former Mizzou Guard Standing Out in Pre-NBA Draft Process

Strong showing for Mizzou’s Caleb Grill here at the G League Elite Camp.



19 PTS on just 8 FGA’s to go along w/ sharp defense, consistent effort, unselfish extra passes, and evident toughness.



Measured and tested well w/ a +5 ¼"

wingspan, 38" max vert, and GLE-best lane shuttle.