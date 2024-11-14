'He’s Gonna Tell My Mom': Dennis Gates Unusual Approach to Improve Anthony Robinson II's Leadership
With captains Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill and Jeremey Sanchez, there is certainly no lack of leadership on the Missouri Tigers basketball team.
But a voice without that title has made quite the impact on the team. As one of the few returnees from last season, sophomore guard Anthony Robinson II knows how things work in Mizzou Arena.
"I kind of started to figure out what Coach Gates wants me to do and wants the team to do," Robinson said. "So me being here last year, just being able to vocalize what he wants and just being the point guard."
He knew what he wanted to happen on the court, the problem was telling others what he needed them to do for it to work. In the game against Eastern Washington, Robinson could be seen giving his teammates instructions when he had the ball in hand.
"His growth has been tremendous, and it starts with his availability to lead," head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference on Wednesday.
This growth didn't come overnight or out of nowhere. Gates has worked to figure out how to get Robinson to step up and be the person he needs him to be, but it's a process.
"My leadership is picking up every step," Robinson said. "Just taking little steps forward is key for me this year.”
Gates has taken an unconventional approach to get this college student to become more vocal and step up as a leader, however. Gates even advised reporters to ask Robinson about what Gates would say when he messed up.
“He said he’s gonna tell my mom," Robinson said. "My mom be on me hard, so I love it for that.”
Robinson isn't against Gates telling his parents on him, however. Mr. and Mrs. Robinson has been made a key part of his development as a player and leader. They have been built into the system in order to build Robinson up.
"He has no place to run because mom and dad are on the same page as coach Gates," Gates said. "They're my assistant coaches."
Robinson has welcomed this challenge, however. He has had to break out of his comfort zone and do things that he doesn't want to, but he knows its just part of the process to become the leader that he needs to be for the team.
“In some parts, it’s kind of natural for me just having fun" Robinson said. "Sometimes trying to get on someone, it’s not because I’m trying to be the nice guy and trying to be a right friend. So it’s kind of hard, but I’m just getting better at it every day.”
