How 3 of Mizzou'sTransfer Portal Signings Could Fill the Void of Mark Mitchell

Mark Mitchell will go down in history as a Missouri basketball great. After starting 66 games with Missouri and leading the team in points, rebounds and assists last year, Mitchell's tenure ended in March.



Finding a replacement for someone that has the finishing ability and versatility like Mitchell is nearly impossible, but through three transfers, the Tigers may have done just that.

Mitchell's dominance at Missouri couldn't be replaced by one player, which is why head coach Dennis Gates focused on three forwards with a variety of skillsets. Missouri tapped three different conferences, signing Tennessee's Jaylen Carey, Providence's Jamier Jones and Kansas' Bryson Tiller.

"I think when we look at the things that we lost last year, we lost great players," Gates said Wednesday at a 'ZOU to YOU' fan event in St. Louis. "(But) Bryson Tiller and all our student athletes give us that physicality, that athleticism and versatility."

Between the drama of adding Tiller from rival Kansas and his sheer talent, the signing has been the biggest headline for the Tigers in the portal. Tiller brings size, paint scoring, and versatility in the absence of Mitchell.

"And if we had to replace Mark Mitchell, which I know is a big ask and a big task, there's none other than a person like Bryson Tiller who I believe can do that from a versatility standpoint," Gates said.

Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) looks for a layup against Arizona Wildcats during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a freshman the 6-foot-11 forward averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 25.9 minutes. Tiller started 31 games for Kansas and accumulated experience against some of the top teams in the country.

Tiller's top performances came in victories over top-notch programs, No. 1 Arizona, No. 5 Houston and No. 13 BYU. Tiller recorded 18 points, eight rebounds against Arizona, 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks against Houston, and 21 points and seven rebounds against BYU.

Missouri's first transfer portal signing was another post presence in 6-foot-8 forward Carey. The rising senior doesn't add as much size as Tiller on paper, but his offensive rebounding and skills in the post make up for it.

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) shoots while defended by Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Carey, one of Tennessee's first men off the bench, was hyper-efficient in 18.5 minutes, contributing 7.4 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 offensive rebounds. That spark plug he will offer strengthens the depth of a reconstructed team.

"Jaylen Carey is another physical young man that I believe is very, very talented," Gates said. "A guy that has led our conference in offensive rebounding percentages. It gives us physicality down low, but also I'm excited about his skill set, his passing, his ability to stretch the floor."

Missouri's second jab at the portal was a knockout, adding Jones, a 6-foot-6 slashing forward from Providence. The freshman compares less to Mitchell, in the sense that he may not back down opponents frequently, but his driving ability, paired with smooth finishes will keep Missouri dangerous in the paint.

"He gives us depth," Gates said. "He gives us strength in the perimeter as a great defender, but also in the open court, good downhill guy. I'm excited to work with him."

Jones also brings the highest scoring prowess of the three transfers, after averaging 11.9 points on 57% shooting last year. Jones added 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes per contest.

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Providence Friars forward Jamier Jones (5) drives to the basket against Butler Bulldogs guard Finley Bizjack (11) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When the Tigers looked to replace Mitchell, they knew they couldn't do it all at once, or with just one player. Through Jones, Carey and Tiller, Gates made a conscious decision to add three versatile players that touch on all of the things Mitchell brought to the team and more.

Despite the talent already added and a lethal incoming class of freshman, Gates is not done yet. Last year the Tigers added future starters in Shawn Phillips Jr. and Jayden Stone late in the offseason, and this year Gates is looking to replicate his approach, in hopes to add talent before the buzzer sounds.

"We're not done in the portal," Gates said. "Still, some great players out there."

Two days after Gates promised more to come in the Tigers' transfer class, Missouri landed a commitment from BYU transfer guard Kennard Davis.

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