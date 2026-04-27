Remaining Transfer Portal Targets for Mizzou Basketball

The deadline to enter the college basketball transfer portal closed Tuesday, meaning no new players can enter the portal. Missouri now fully knows which players are available to target and which aren't, and can effectively fill the last three open roster spots.

Head coach Dennis Gates has built the core of his roster surrounding incoming five-star freshman Jason Crowe Jr. by making splash portal additions like Bryson Tiller and Jamier Jones, important retentions like Trent Pierce and big-time high school recruits like Aidan Chronister and Toni Bryant.

Here's how Missouri's roster currently sits.

2026-27 Missouri basketball roster

G - Jason Crowe Jr.

G - Aaron Rowe

G - Annor Boateng

F - Aidan Chronister

F - Toni Bryant

F - Jamier Jones

F - Trent Pierce

F - Bryson Tiller

F - Jaylen Carey

F - Luke Northweather

F - Nicholas Randall

C - Trent Burns

The early stages of the portal were spent bringing in depth in the frontcourt, which is logical given lack of depth in the big-man rotation hurt the Tigers in the late stages of the season. It'd be reasonable to expect the focus to shift toward making additions in the backcourt, as there's no collegiate experience in the Tigers' current guard rotation — Crowe will be a true freshman, while Rowe redshirted his entire freshman season and Boateng is recovering from a leg injury.

Last season, Missouri rostered six guards: T.O. Barrett, Anthony Robinson II, Jayden Stone, Sebastian Mack, Rowe and Boateng. It's safe to assume at least two more guards will be added to the roster before the start of the season.

Here's available players the Tigers could target.

Paul McNeil, G

NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) reacts to a call Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McNeil emerged as one of the nation's premiere 3-point shooters last season, averaging 13.8 points and 7.2 3-point attempts per game while shooting 42.7% from distance. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard would provide elite spacing to any offense he joins, especially a Crowe-oriented Missouri offense in which the lead guard needs spacing and size around him.

Missouri desperately needs a boost in 3-point shooting, given three of its four top shooters from last season — Stone, Robinson and Jacob Crews — departed from the team. McNeil, while one of the better remaining players in the portal and a hot commodity, would make for a perfect addition to the rotation.

Skylar Wicks, G

Dec 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash guard Skylar Wicks (8) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers forward Filip Borovicanin (4) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Wicks had a career-best 2025-26 campaign, averaging 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists while holding 41 / 36.3 / 72.5 shooting splits with the Saint Francis Red Flash. He's a tenured player, having made four five different stops in his collegiate career: Missouri State, State College (Fla.), Incarnate Word, UTSA and Saint Francis.

Missouri has dipped into the well of graduate guards in recent seasons, landing commitments from Jayden Stone and Marques Warrick, both of whom panned out for the Tigers. Wicks could come in and provide solid positional size, rebounding and potential shooting next to Crowe, which Missouri has certainly put an emphasis on with other additions.

Frankie Collins, G

Dec 17, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Frankie Collins (1) looks to pass the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Collins made his decision to leave his former team earlier than most, departing from Vanderbilt in the middle of the season and officially hitting the portal March 27. He averaged 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 20.9 minutes per game across nine appearances, and has made previous collegiate stops at Michigan, Arizona State and TCU.

When asked to give an explanation on why he left Vanderbilt, the point guard said this on X:

"Why? so yall can’t point the finger? It’s okay man. Just let everyone keep throwing my name in the dirt it’s okay. I’ll take all the blame for the whole situation. I won’t have any comments towards it."

While his stint with the Commodores may have ended on a less-than-pleasant note, this shouldn't scare Missouri away from bringing in the veteran talent. Gates has succeeded in helping players with questions regarding character flourish at Missouri — see Caleb Grill. Collins could be next in line and would provide proven backcourt depth for the Tigers.

Jan Vide, G

LMU Lions guard Jan Vide (7) scores despite a leaping block attempt by UTEP Miners forward Jamal West Jr. (15) during a game at the Don Haskins Center, Nov. 11, 2025, in El Paso, Texas. | Luis Torres/For El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gates hasn't shied away from recruiting from the mid-major level, perhaps partially due to the fact he used to coach there. He landed the commitment of former Loyala Marymount forward Jevon Porter in the 2025 offseason, and could now circle back to target LMU guard Jan Vide.

Vide started 27 games for LMU this season, averaging 12.1 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range. Before his time at LMU, Vide spent the 2023-24 season at UCLA — he could now be ready to make the return to the Power Five level.

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