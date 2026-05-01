Mizzou Basketball Lands Transfer Commitment from Kennard Davis

Missouri basketball has earned the commitment from former BYU wing Kennard Davis, per Jon Rothstein. Davis is the No. 170 transfer in the country, according to 247Sports. He's also the No. 26 small forward in the portal.

Davis was ranked as a four-star transfer and the No. 26 small forward in the class by 247Sports. He was previously a three-star recruit out of high school in the class of 2023, spending his high school days at Vashon, located in the St. Louis area. His arrival at Missouri is a bit of a homecoming, now playing alongside fellow Missouri natives Luke Northweather, Aaron Rowe and Nicholas Randall. Randall and Davis played together at Vashon in the 2022-23 season.

He was a three-star recruit ranked No. 262 nationally in composite rankings coming out of Vashon.

Davis spent last season at BYU, where he averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game, starting all 32 games alongside star freshman AJ Dybantsa. He spent the previous two seasons of his career at Southern Illinois, including a breakout 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

He'll now have a second chance at playing a big role for a Power Five program, instantly becoming the most experienced player in Missouri's backcourt. He'll join players like Trent Pierce, transfer Jamier Jones, Annor Boateng and freshman Aiden Chronister on the wing.

Davis fills a big need on Missouri's roster: wing depth. Before the addition of Carey, the offensive pieces around Jason Crowe Jr. and Jones weren't all that clear. Now, the Tigers have another wing who can put the ball on the floor and score. Davis could contend for a starting job next season, depending on what Gates is looking for.

The St. Louis native joins a transfer class including Jones, former Kansas big man Bryson Tiller and former Tennessee big man Jaylen Carey. Davis was the fourth transfer addition of this cycle, and this late in the portal season, he was a big one. After adding Davis, Missouri has the No. 12 overall transfer portal class, according to 247Sports.

Follow along with our offseason tracker to keep up with all of the offseason movement for Missouri.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Blue Sky and Instagram for the latest news.