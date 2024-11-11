How to Watch: Missouri Men's Basketball vs. Eastern Washington
After a rough opening game against Memphis, the Missouri Tigers bounced back at home against the Howard Bison, winning 77-62.
This win snapped a 20-game losing streak for the Tigers, dating back to December of last season in a win over Central Arkansas. It was not the prettiest victory, but Missouri pulled away late in the second half thanks to a late surge from guard Marques Warrick and the Tigers' high-percentage free throw shooting.
For the third game of the season, the Tigers face an Eastern Washington squad also coming off its first win of the season. The Eagles finished with the best record in the Big Sky conference last season but failed to make the NCAA Tournament after losing 74-69 to Sacramento State in its conference tournament.
Below is all the information for the matchup:
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs Eastern Washington Eagles
Who: Missouri Tigers (1-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Eastern Washington (1-1, 0-0 Big Sky)
What: Second home game for the Missouri Tigers
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
When: Monday, November 11, 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+, SECN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: 1-0
Last Meeting: Dec. 16, 1988: The Tigers defeated Eastern Washington 81-68. This win improved them to 8-2 on the season in a year where they finished with a 29-8 record, losing in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers picked up its first win of the season over Howard, winning 77-62. Tamar Bates led all scorers with 17 points, followed close behind by Mark Mitchell with 16 and Anthony Robinson II with 13.
Last Time Out, Eastern Washington: Led by transfer guard Andrew Cook with 25 points, the Eagles secured its first win of the season over Seattle U. The scoring push from its starting lineup pushed the Eagles over the finish line in a hard-fought battle.