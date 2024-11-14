How to Watch: Missouri Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
The Missouri Tigers are at home for the third straight game looking to claim its third-straight win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Tigers are on the backs of a surprisingly narrow victory over Eastern Washington and still are looking for a confidence-building win for its team.
Sharpshooter Caleb Grill and Mark Mitchell were the two leading scorers, but Grill stole the show with his flamethrower shooting from behind the arc. He totaled 33 points and eight triples, propelling the Tigers over the Eagles 84-77. Even with the win, the Tigers still don't look as good as they would like as the non-conference slate progresses.
The Delta Devils are one of the worst teams in Division 1 college basketball, analytically speaking. KenPom, an analytic service, ranks them as the No. 364 team in the country. There are 364 current Division 1 teams, technically making them the worst of the bunch.
Here's how to watch, listen and more for tonight's matchup:
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
Who: Missouri Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-1, 0-0 SWAC)
What: Third home game for the Missouri Tigers
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
When: Thursday, November 14, 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN+, SECN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: 2-0
Last Meeting: Nov 20, 2022: D'Moi Hodge and Isiaih Mosley led the Tigers to an 83-62 victory over the Delta Devils at home, scoring 18 points. A well-rounded scoring game from the Tigers vaulted them to 5-0 on the season in the first year of the Dennis Gates era.
Last Time Out, Missouri: Missouri improved to 2-1 on the season thanks to an offensive explosion from Caleb Grill. The Tigers defeated Eastern Washington 84-77 behind 33 points and eight three-point buckets from Grill.
Last Time Out, Mississippi Valley State: The Delta Devils secured its first win of the season over Mississippi University for Women, winning 66-49 backed by Alvin Stredic's 14-point performance.