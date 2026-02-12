Live Blog of Mizzou at Texas A&M

The Missouri Tigers are set to face the newly-minted "Bucky Ball" style of basketball on Wednesday night, taking a trip to College Station, Texas, to face Texas A&M. The Aggies are 17-6 on the season, with only three losses in the Southeastern Conference.



Head coach Bucky McMillan has instilled a unique, fast-paced offense into the Aggies roster and has taken the SEC by storm. They were projected to finish No. 12 in the conference before the season, but currently sit fourth while also staring down an NCAA tournament bid. The style is so unique that's left many of the coaches in the conference puzzled, including Missouri's Dennis Gates.

"It's the style of play that is so different and foreign to many that allows success in addition to players being able to make plays," Gates told the media on Tuesday. "He has some great players on his team. They're very unselfish."

The Tigers are coming off a 78-59 win on the road against South Carolina, a team that sits at the bottom of the conference standings. Regardless, that was a win that instilled some confidence into Gates' team ahead of a far more challenging road game.



McMillan and the Aggies have lost their last two games to Alabama and Florida. The loss to the Crimson Tide was a close one, falling 100-97. A completely different story unfolded against the Gators, losing 86-67.

Follow along for live updates and analysis from Missouri's matchup with Texas A&M below.

Live Updates

First Half

Pre Game

Starting Lineups

Missouri Texas A&M

Availability Reports

As of Tuesday, March 10*

Missouri

G Annor Boateng - OUT

F Jevon Porter - OUT

It's still no Porter and Boateng for the Tigers. Boateng has obviously been ruled out for the remainder of the season and Porter's status is still up in the air. Missouri will have senior big man Shawn Phillips Jr. back for a second straight game.

Texas A&M

F Mackenzie Mgbako - OUT

Mgbako missed the first five games of the season with a foot injury and appeared in only seven total games before being ruled out for the remainder of the season with the same injury.

How to Watch

Who: Missouri (16-7, 6-4 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (17-6, 7-3 SEC)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 382, South Carolina - 383

Series: Texas A&M leads 20-27.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers picked up a road win against South Carolina, winning 78-59. Missouri dominated nearly the entire game, fueled by 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists from senior forward Mark Mitchell.

Last Time Out, Texas A&M: The Florida Gators came to College Station and squashed any hopes of a potential upset, winning 86-67. The Aggies shot 31-percent from the field and 26-percent from the three-point line in the struggle-filled affair.

