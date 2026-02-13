How to Watch Mizzou Basketball Host Texas on Valentine's Day

Missouri will look to build on their first three-game winning streak in conference play this season Saturday, when they host Texas.

Saturday's contest has major implications in regards to the SEC standings, as the Tigers are currently tied with four other teams in fourth place. Texas, only a game behind the Tigers, is ranked ninth in the standings.

"Being able to manage the emotions of a game where you have the electricity there, you can't get too far ahead of yourself nor too far behind," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Friday. "So I want our guys to continue to execute offensively and defensively and do the small things."

Missouri is fresh off a 86-85 road victory against Texas A&M, its third straight win, tying the team with the Aggies in the standings. Texas also has three consecutive wins under their belt, coming against three of the bottom-five teams in the conference.

Last year's contest was a low scoring affair, as the Tigers fell to the Longhorns 61-53. With both teams having scored at least 78 points in their last three games, this game will likely be more lively offensively.

Here are the streaming and radio details for Saturday night's game.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball vs. Texas

Who: Missouri (17-7, 7-4 SEC) vs. Texas (15-9, 6-5 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



TV: ESPN2

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 392, Texas - 391

Series: Missouri leads 14-13, as the Tigers have won six of the last eight matchups.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers defeated Texas A&M on the road 86-85 as Trent Pierce and T.O. Barrett combined for 40 points. Despite allowing 11 made Aggie 3s in the first half, Missouri bounced back on the glass, out-rebounding Texas A&M 39 to 26.

Last Time Out, Texas: Texas defended its home court, defeating the Ole Miss Rebels 79-68, led by sophomore center Matas Vokietaitis' 27 points. Senior guard Tramon Mark added 19 points as the Longhorns outshot the Rebels 53 percent to 41 percent from the field.

Last Meeting: Jan. 21, 2025 - In a low-scoring game in Austin, Texas, the Longhorns prevailed 61-53.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.2 on 53.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.7)

Assists: Mark Mitchell (3.5)

Texas Stat Leaders

Points: Dailyn Swain (17.3 on 57.4 FG%)

Rebounds: Dailyn Swain (7.3)

Assists: Dailyn Swain (3.5)

