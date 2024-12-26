Mizzou Central

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Alabama State

Streaming and radio details for the Missouri Tigers' final non-conference game of the regular season.

Joey Van Zummeren

Dec 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Trent Pierce (11) celebrates after making a three point shot against the LIU Sharks during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Trent Pierce (11) celebrates after making a three point shot against the LIU Sharks during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers will look to finish their non-conference slate with a win, hosting Alabama State Monday evening.

12 games into the season, Missouri has showed signs of significant improvement from the 2023-'24 season, where the Tigers finished winless in SEC play.

Even after a loss to Illinois in the Braggin' Rights rivalry, the Tigers are set to enter conference play with confidence. Before losing to Illinois, the Tigers were riding a 10-game win streak.

The eight-day break for the Tigers between their two final non-conference games was the third break of five days or more between games for Missouri during this non-conference schedule, an intentional scheduling choice by head coach Dennis Gates.

Once the Tigers begin conference play on Jan. 4 against Auburn however, Missouri will play three games in nine days. Ending the calendar year off on the right foot for the Tigers will be key as they enter 2025.

Below are full details for the game, including streaming and radio information.

How to Watch: Missouri vs. Alabama State

Who: Missouri Tigers (10-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. the Alabama State Hornets (4-8, 6-3 SWAC)

When: Monday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena

TV: SECNetwork+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series History: Missouri leads 1-0, with the only prior meeting happening in 1987.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers found themselves in a back-and-forth, tense game with Illinois. A timely jump shot from Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis put the Tigers down 79-77 with 28 seconds left. Missed three-point shots from Missouri's Mark Mitchell and Jacob Crews, separated by a free-throw make from Illinois' Kylan Boswell, led to the Tigers falling 80-77.

Last Time Out, Alabama State: After trailing 74-62 to Deleware State with 5:10 remaining, Alabama State forged a comeback, outscoring Deleware State 17-9 in the final five minutes. But it was ultimately too little too late for the Hornets, losing 83-80.

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

