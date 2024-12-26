How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Alabama State
The Missouri Tigers will look to finish their non-conference slate with a win, hosting Alabama State Monday evening.
12 games into the season, Missouri has showed signs of significant improvement from the 2023-'24 season, where the Tigers finished winless in SEC play.
Even after a loss to Illinois in the Braggin' Rights rivalry, the Tigers are set to enter conference play with confidence. Before losing to Illinois, the Tigers were riding a 10-game win streak.
The eight-day break for the Tigers between their two final non-conference games was the third break of five days or more between games for Missouri during this non-conference schedule, an intentional scheduling choice by head coach Dennis Gates.
Once the Tigers begin conference play on Jan. 4 against Auburn however, Missouri will play three games in nine days. Ending the calendar year off on the right foot for the Tigers will be key as they enter 2025.
Below are full details for the game, including streaming and radio information.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. Alabama State
Who: Missouri Tigers (10-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. the Alabama State Hornets (4-8, 6-3 SWAC)
When: Monday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SECNetwork+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Missouri leads 1-0, with the only prior meeting happening in 1987.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers found themselves in a back-and-forth, tense game with Illinois. A timely jump shot from Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis put the Tigers down 79-77 with 28 seconds left. Missed three-point shots from Missouri's Mark Mitchell and Jacob Crews, separated by a free-throw make from Illinois' Kylan Boswell, led to the Tigers falling 80-77.
Last Time Out, Alabama State: After trailing 74-62 to Deleware State with 5:10 remaining, Alabama State forged a comeback, outscoring Deleware State 17-9 in the final five minutes. But it was ultimately too little too late for the Hornets, losing 83-80.