How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts California
The Missouri Tigers will host the California Golden Bears in the second annual SEC-ACC Challenge. Last year, Missouri won 71-64 on the road at Pittsburgh in the Challenge.
The matchup with California will be somewhat of a homecoming for Gates, who played for the Golden Bears from 1998-2002. He was an assistant coach there from 2005-'07.
"The storyline speaks for itself," Gates said in a press conference Monday. "I've made some great relationships and met some great people, still, that I keep in contact with. Obviously, my teammates, you can never take that away."
When it's time for tip off though, Gates won't have any feelings of nostalgia on his mind. Just on what he needs to do to move his current team to its seventh win on the season.
"I live in the moment," Gates said. "I don't look too far ahead of things, nor too far behind. ... Right now in this part of my life, I'm just thankful to be here at Missouri."
Tuesday's night matchup will be a significant one for Missouri, with it being the Tigers last matchup before facing No. 1 Kansas on Dec. 8.
Below is information on how to watch and listen to the game.
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs. California Golden Bears
Who: Missouri Tigers (6-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. California Golden Bears (6-1, 0-0 ACC)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:00 p.m.
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo
Sirius XM: 383 or 191
TV: SECNetwork
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: Missouri leads 5-2
Last Meeting: Nov. 22, 2011: No. 21 Missouri defeated No. 20 California in the CBE Classic, winning 92-52 in Kansas City. After jumping out to a 45-26 lead in the first half, Missouri was able to build comfortable enough of a lead to pull its starters in the final minutes of the game. Kim English led Missouri with 19 points.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers defeated in-state opponent Lindenwood 81-61.
Last Time Out, California: The Golden Bears won all three games in the Cal Classic, with wins over Air Force, Sacremento State and Mercyhurst, outscoring its three opponents 242-201.