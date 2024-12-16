How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Jacksonville State
Missouri Tigers basketball will hit the court for one of their final three games of the 2024 calendar year, and of non-conference play, Tuesday, hosting Jacksonville State.
Missouri's non-conference schedule has been nearly perfect for the Tigers. Highlighted by a 76-67 win over Kansas, the Tigers have won each of its last nine. Missouri has already surpassed its season win total from last year. A win over Jacksonville State and then Illinois would give Missouri its best start since the 2013-'14 season.
The nine-game win streak has shown the potential of some of Missouri's rising stars, including the likes of Anthony Robinson II, Trent Pierce and Peyton Marshall, amongst others. After finishing 0-18 in conference play last season, the Tigers hope the young talent will carry them to better results in SEC play.
Below is full information for the game, including radio and TV details.
How to Watch: Jacksonville State at Missouri
Who: Missouri Tigers (9-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Jacksonville State (6-4, 0-0 CUSA)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Sirus XM: 387
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers secured a 88-61 win over Long Island. Sophomore Pierce put together one of the most promising performances of his young career, leading the Tigers with 24 points. Pierce made five of his 11 three-point attempts. Northern Kentucky transfer Marques Warrick made all but one of his five shots from outside the arc.
Last Time Out, Long Island: Earned a 70-66 victory over Utah Valley. Guard Jason Pierre Jr. led the Gamecocks with in points (26), assists (4) and rebounds (8) in the win.