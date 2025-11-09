How to Watch Mizzou Basketball's Matchup Against VMI
Missouri men's basketball will close out the first week of its season Sunday by hosting VMI, with the Tigers looking to earn their third win on the season.
Missouri will be looking for a bounce-back performance of sorts after a concerning performance against SEMO, where the Tigers just barely squeaked out a 89-84 victory on Friday night. The Tigers trailed with as few as four minutes remaining in the game. Missouri allowed 41 points in the final 13 minutes of the first half alone.
"The last 15 minutes of the first half, we stopped contesting passes," head coach Dennis Gates said. "We we're playing defense with our hands in our pocket."
Missouri has also struggled with both turnovers and free throws in each of its first two games of the season. The Tigers have shot 59% from the free-throw line while giving up 35 turnovers.
"What I'm excited about is our guys were able to win with a negative turnover ratio and with a free-throw percentage like that," Gates said after the win over SEMO. "But being able to win the game when we are missing those shots, I'm proud of the responses."
Meanwhile, Missouri's women's basketball squad will return home to host Arkansas State on Tuesday. The Tigers are coming off a road win at Tulane, taking a 77-69 victory in New Orleans despite a late comeback effort from Tulane.
Junior guard Grace Slaughter shot 27 points, while guard Shannon Dowell notched a double-double by grabbing 12 rebounds and scoring 10 points. She also crossed the 1,000-point mark on her career.
Here's streaming and radio information for each of the upcoming games for the Tigers.
How to Watch: VMI at Missouri men's basketball
Who: Virginia Military Institute (2-0) at the Missouri Tigers (2-0)
What: Game 3 of Missouri's season
Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)
When: Sunday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m.
TV: SECNetwork
SirusXM: Online at 974
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: First game between the two teams.
How to Watch: Arkansas State at Missouri women's basketball
Who: Arkansas State (1-1) at the Missouri Tigers (2-0)
What: Game 3 of Missouri's season
Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)
When: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m.
TV: SECNetwork+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: Missouri leads 3-2.