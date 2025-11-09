Mizzou Central

How to Watch Mizzou Basketball's Matchup Against VMI

Streaming and radio information for the Tigers' third game of the season.

Joey Van Zummeren

Feb. 19, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Caleb Grill, JV Brown and Jacob Crews (left to right) warm-up ahead of the Missouri Tigers matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mizzou Arena.
Feb. 19, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Caleb Grill, JV Brown and Jacob Crews (left to right) warm-up ahead of the Missouri Tigers matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mizzou Arena. / Amber Winkler/Missouri On SI
In this story:

Missouri men's basketball will close out the first week of its season Sunday by hosting VMI, with the Tigers looking to earn their third win on the season.

Missouri will be looking for a bounce-back performance of sorts after a concerning performance against SEMO, where the Tigers just barely squeaked out a 89-84 victory on Friday night. The Tigers trailed with as few as four minutes remaining in the game. Missouri allowed 41 points in the final 13 minutes of the first half alone.

"The last 15 minutes of the first half, we stopped contesting passes," head coach Dennis Gates said. "We we're playing defense with our hands in our pocket."

Missouri has also struggled with both turnovers and free throws in each of its first two games of the season. The Tigers have shot 59% from the free-throw line while giving up 35 turnovers.

"What I'm excited about is our guys were able to win with a negative turnover ratio and with a free-throw percentage like that," Gates said after the win over SEMO. "But being able to win the game when we are missing those shots, I'm proud of the responses."

Meanwhile, Missouri's women's basketball squad will return home to host Arkansas State on Tuesday. The Tigers are coming off a road win at Tulane, taking a 77-69 victory in New Orleans despite a late comeback effort from Tulane.

Junior guard Grace Slaughter shot 27 points, while guard Shannon Dowell notched a double-double by grabbing 12 rebounds and scoring 10 points. She also crossed the 1,000-point mark on her career.

Here's streaming and radio information for each of the upcoming games for the Tigers.

How to Watch: VMI at Missouri men's basketball

Who: Virginia Military Institute (2-0) at the Missouri Tigers (2-0)

What: Game 3 of Missouri's season

Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)

When: Sunday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m.

TV: SECNetwork

SirusXM: Online at 974

Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

Series: First game between the two teams.

How to Watch: Arkansas State at Missouri women's basketball

Who: Arkansas State (1-1) at the Missouri Tigers (2-0)

What: Game 3 of Missouri's season

Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)

When: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m.

TV: SECNetwork+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 3-2.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Home/Basketball