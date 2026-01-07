Jevon Porter's Status Revealed for Mizzou's Road Trip to Kentucky

Jevon Porter will miss a third-straight game for Missouri, with the forward being ruled out for the Tigers' game at Kentucky on Wednesday in the SEC Availability Report. He suffered a leg injury leading up to Missouri's game against Illinois on Dec. 22.

In the first 12 games of the year, Porter averaged 6.2 points, four rebounds and 1.6 assists. He started in the first 10 games of the season before being replaced by forward Jacob Crews in the starting lineup.

Missouri will take on Kentucky at Rupp Arena at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

