How to Watch Mizzou Basketball's Home Matchup Against No. 21 Georgia

The Southeastern Conference isn't getting any easier for the Missouri Tigers, which is proven by their upcoming matchup with the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs. Missouri is coming off a frustrating loss on the road to LSU, with the hopes of avenging it at home against a ranked opponent.



Georgia has surprised many in the SEC this season, currently sitting at 15-3 with only two conference losses. The Bulldogs have become an explosive offense, leading the entire country in points per game with 96, which is headlined by sophomore guard Jeremiah Wilkinson.



Wilkinson, who's averaging 17.9 points per game this season, played against the Tigers last season when the California Golden Bears road tripped to Colombia. He finished with 19 points that night.

The Tigers may have their hands full stopping a Georgia offense that has scorers at all positions. Its guard play, headlined by Wilkinson, Blue Cain, Marcus Millender and Jordan Ross, does a bulk of the scoring. Forwards Kanon Catchings and Dylan James, along with center Somtochukwu Cyril, are bruisers down low.

"What I look at is their guard play and their post play. They have a wonderful balance," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said on Monday. "They're one of the top, or if not, they are the top scoring offense in the SEC, so you have a game tomorrow evening that faces the top scoring offense against the top scoring defensive team."

Here's the streaming and radio details for the game.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball against No. 21 Georgia

Who: Missouri (13-5, 3-2 SEC) vs. Georgia (15-3, 3-2 SEC)

What: Missouri's third SEC home game of the 2025-26 season.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 382, Georgia - 81

Series: Missouri leads 12-10.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers struggled on the road against an LSU squad that was winless in conference play. LSU ended up with a 78-70 victory, fueled by a 26-point outing from Marquel Sutton. Jayden Stone led the way for the Tigers with 20 points.

Last Time Out, Georgia: The Bulldogs secured an impressive 90-76 win over the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks at home, led by 20 points from guard Jeremiah Wilkinson. Georgia forced 18 Arkansas turnovers that fueled the victory.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.3 on 56.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.3)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.9 with 1.8 turnovers)

Georgia Stat Leaders

Points: Jeremiah Wilkinson (17.9 on 44.0 FG%)

Rebounds: Somtochukwu Cyril (6.1)

Assists: Marcus Millender (3.7 with 1.8 turnovers)

