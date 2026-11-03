Mizzou basketball is set to begin its highly anticipated regular season Tuesday night, kicking it off with against a Cleveland State squad littered with familiar faces making their returns to Mizzou Arena at 7 p.m.

MU coach Dennis Gates, now entering his fifth season in the role, began his head-coaching career at Cleveland State in 2019-20 and stayed coached through the 2021-22 season. His former assistant at Cleveland State and Missouri, Rob Summers, is entering his second season as the Vikins' new head coach. Former Viking and Tiger guard Tre Gomillion is one of Summers' assistants. CSU assistant Dalon King also served on Gates' staff at Missouri.

"I take pride in building a tree but also looking at the success of its branches," Gates said. ... "It's emotional to say, but also it's one that I look at with a smile versus tears of emotion. It's being proud of what Rob Summers is able to do, but also what Missouri and what Cleveland State has able to do for his dreams and aspirations. And he's going to do a wonderful job."

The Vikings squared off with the Tigers for the first time Nov. 28, 2025, in Columbia and lost 86-59.

This go-round, Missouri will be led a five-star freshmen Jason Crowe Jr. and Toni Bryant, four-star transfers Jamier Jones, Bryson Tiller and Kennard Davis and returning veterans Mark Mitchell and Trent Pierce.

Below are TV and radio details of how to tune into Missouri's season-opening rematch between old friends.

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball vs. Cleveland State

Who: Mizzou vs. Cleveland State

When: Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia

TV: SEC Network Plus

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 1-0

Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring score updates and anlysis throughout Tuesday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

Missouri fell in its second exhibition game of the season, losing to UNLV 90-81 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday. Jason Crowe Jr. was one of three Tigers to score in double figures, reaching a team-high 25 points on 6-for-18 shooting while Toni Bryant and Kennard Davis Jr. each scored 10.

Last Time Out, Cleveland State

The Vikings did not play a public exhibition game this season and will instead begin its season against Missouri.

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