Mizzou HC Dennis Gates suspends Jaylen Carey, speaks on CJ Gunn

Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates announced Monday he has suspended forward Jaylen Carey indefinitely due to a “violation of team rules.”

Carey transferred to Mizzou after spending the 2025-26 season at Tennessee but did not play in either of the Tigers’ two exhibition contests. He averaged 7.4 points and 6 rebounds per game with the Volunteers. He participated at Missouri's Pro Day on Oct. 11.

Missouri still rosters a hefty frontcourt, including returners like Mark Mitchell — who's eligibility may be taken away at any point of the season — Nicholas Randall, Trent Burns and Luke Northweather, along with newcomers like five-star freshman Toni Bryant and top-50 transfer Bryson Tiller.

Mizzou opens its season against Cleveland State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.

Returning forward Northweather will also not be available for the contest, who will be “sitting out for precaution.” Northweather averaged 3 points in 12.4 minutes per game in his 2025-26 debut season with the Tigers.

C.J. Gunn’s status is unknown. Gates said he had a phone call scheduled for Monday night of which he “looks forward to finding out” the guard’s availability. Gunn, a prospective fifth-year guard, was part of a lawsuit in Boone County that was aiming to grant him a fifth season of eligibility after spending the first two seasons of his career at Indiana and the next two at DePaul.

Gunn did not play in either of Missouri’s exhibitions.

Mizzou men’s, women’s basketball announce jersey patches

Mizzou Athletics announced jersey-patch sponsorships for men’s and women’s basketball with St. Louis-based company World Wide Technology on Monday. The brand mark will appear on the uniforms and on the court at Mizzou Arena.

“World Wide Technology is an outstanding example of what can be accomplished through vision and teamwork. I have really appreciated my relationship with Mr. Steward over the years and know how much he values giving back to the community,” Gates said. “He has continually demonstrated that with his exceptional work with the Steward Family Foundation and with his partnership at Mizzou. We're grateful for Mr. Steward’s support and friendship as we continue to build a championship program in Columbia.”

"We are proud to welcome World Wide Technology as a partner of Mizzou Athletics and Mizzou Basketball," Athletic Director Laird Veatch said. "WWT’s founder and chairman David Steward, its co-founder and CEO Jim Kavanaugh and their team have built an extraordinary company with a global reach and deep Missouri roots. When you have the opportunity to partner with a brand of WWT’s caliber, you put them at the top of your draft board. WWT's investment in our basketball programs demonstrates a strong belief in Mizzou and our commitment to competing for championships. We’re excited to continue to build this partnership with an organization that shares our pride in Missouri and our ambition to demand excellence."

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